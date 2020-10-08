Stacey Solomon hits back at fan’s warning not to lose any weight

Stacey Solomon has revealed she was judged by a follower after slimming down to size 10.

The Loose Women panellist, who often promotes body positivity on her page, took to Instagram to share the unexpected fan message.

Despite looking incredible, the mum-of-three was warned: “Don’t get any thinner”.

Stacey Solomon hit back at fan’s warning not to lose any weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon hits back

Stacey wrote on her Story: “So I just thought I would share this message I read last night with you…

“‘Wow you down to a size 10 now, don’t get any thinner.’

We can’t win with what other people think of us

“It was a reply to my pyjamas I shared and I thought I must have had the size label showing.

“I thought I’d share this reply because we are all being judged. Too fat, too thin, too tall, too short, too pretty, too ugly.”

The Loose Women star shared the message with her followers (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She added: “We can’t win with what other people think of us. So the best thing we can do is try not to treat ourselves the same way that others or society does.

“You are perfect just the way you are. You deserve good things and are worthy no matter what you look like.”

Stacey’s weight loss

The well-loved TV star has always been open with her fans about her changing body.

Back in August, Stacey revealed she was struggling with her body confidence after her recent weight loss had left her with excess skin.

Stacey often promotes body positivity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up in an honest post, Stacey shared: “I have lost my confidence with my body a bit in the last few months which isn’t like me.

“I think it’s because I’ve lost a bit of weight but I’ve gained a bit of extra skin.”

Stacey also explained that she “missed” being nice to herself.

She said: “I Love My Body. It is changing all of the time so it takes some getting used to now and again…”

Stacey’s birthday celebrations

Stacey’s post comes days after the star celebrated her 31st birthday with a sweet getaway with boyfriend Joe Swash.

Joe whisked her and children Leighton, Zachary and baby Rex off to the countryside for a surprise road trip.

After a drive through the night, the family arrived at cute sleeping pods in the countryside.

“This is our little house in a hill,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

