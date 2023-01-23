Stacey Dooley has opened up about how challenging having a new baby can be.

The presenter recently welcomed a daughter with her partner, professional dancer Kevin Clifton. And though she is “obsessed” with baby Minnie, Stacey has admitted being a new mum can be tough.

Stacey re-posted a funny montage of American Pie actress Jennifer Coolidge’s most iconic roles – including Stifler’s Mom – with the caption: “Actual images of me as a mum.”

In most of the pictures, the 61-year-old actress looks dishevelled or stressed. In one she is even smoking and drinking.

Actual images of me as a mum.

However, Stacey, 35, quickly pointed out “apart from picture 6 before I get cancelled”.

The documentary maker announced the birth last week and shared a sweet image of an envelope addressed to ‘Minnie’s parents’.

The cute caption read: “Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m completely obsessed. Love you Minnie, love you Kev.”

A few days later, Stacey also announced that tickets to her live show are now available. In Conversation With Stacey Dooley was originally postponed due to lockdown and her pregnancy.

She also thanked fans for keeping their tickets but begged them to ‘heavily filter’ any selfies on the night.

Stacey felt she wasn’t looking her best due to being post partum.

She joked: “My boobs will be leaking and my lips are SO DAMN DRY AND SPLIT).”

During the show, Stacey will celebrate her new book, Are You Really OK?, and explore mental health issues that affect young people in the UK.

Stacey and Kevin’s romantic timeline

Stacey met Kevin, 40, when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They went on to win the show.

Previously, Kev was married to fellow pro dancer Karen Hauer, 40, for three years until 2018. Despite their split though the pair still managed to successfully work together.

In fact, Karen was one of the first to congratulate him and Stacey when they announced their baby news. “Congratulations! So happy for you both,” she posted.

Stacey also revealed that she found out she was expecting in a loo at Selfridges. She then Facetimed Kevin in the back of a black cab and told him he was going to be a dad.

Remembering the moment, she added: “He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all very chaotic.”

