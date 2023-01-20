Days after welcoming her baby girl, Stacey Dooley has announced some exciting news.

However, this time it’s about her career.

In her latest Instagram post, the presenter announced that tickets to her show, In Conversation With Stacey Dooley, are now available.

However, she pleaded with her fans to ‘heavily filter’ their selfies with her as she has just given birth to her first child, Minnie.

TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced the birth of their daughter, Minnie (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Dooley announces big news after giving birth to baby

Stacey Dooley has announced that tickets to her live show In Conversations With Stacey Dooley are now available.

In the show Stacey will be celebrating the publication of her new book, Are You Really OK?, which explores the mental health crisis in Britain.

After a bloody global pandemic, a pregnancy and a birth we are FINALLLLLLLY doing this!

She will also be opening up about mental health in young people and share stories of young people in the UK who are directly affected by mental health issues.

The presenter jumped on Instagram to share the big news.

She captioned it: “OKAY. After a bloody global pandemic, a pregnancy and a birth we are FINALLLLLLLY doing this!

“My GOD thank you to everyone who’s kept hold of their tickets…and for your patience, you lot are truly ace.

“I can’t WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL.

“Tickets available now @faneproductions.

“Let’s all hang out and have a lovely time together.

“(Pls heavily filter our selfies FYI…my boobs will be leaking and my lips are SO DAMN DRY AND SPLIT.)

“All the L O V E.”

The big news came just days after Stacey and Kevin announced the arrival of their daughter, Minnie.

Sharing the news that she had just given birth to her first chid, Stacey wrote on Instagram: “Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x.”

