Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton appear to be adjusting well to parents of new baby Minnie.

Earlier this week the couple revealed they had finally welcomed their new arrival.

And the delighted parents, who met while Stacey was competing on Strictly Come Dancing, seemed happy to share their news with their fans on social media.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announced the arrival of baby Minnie earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Dooley shares baby news

Posting on Instagram, Stacey said: “Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, love you Kev.”

Dancer Kevin echoed his partner’s words.

He wrote: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of you @sjdooley. Love you Minnie, love you Stace.”

Joanne Clifton shares Stacey Dooley baby update

Kevin’s sister Joanne also welcomed the little one to the world on social media.

She shared the same picture that the new parents used to announce her arrival – an envelope with the words “Minnie’s parents” sitting on a door mat.

Joanne said she and boyfriend AJ Jenks were the “proudest” auntie and uncle.

She then gave an insight into how her brother and Stacey are getting on with their newborn.

Joanne said: “Me and @aj_jenksuk are the proudest Auntie and Uncle to baby Minnie.”

Issuing an update on parenthood, she added: “@keviclifton and @sjdooley are already the BEST Mummy and Daddy!!!”

‘People are so bloody kind’

Meanwhile, Stacey shared a sweet post to Instagram from the All On The Board account.

Sharing a picture of the kind message, Stacey admitted she was in tears.

“People are so bloody kind ….. ta so much! @allontheboard,” she said, adding the floods of tears emoji.

“So touched.”

New dad Kevin also posted and said: “So lovely.”

