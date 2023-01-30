Stacey Dooley is sent support after sharing a relatable Instagram post about the highs and lows of motherhood after welcoming her baby.

The 35-year-old TV presenter, who recently welcomed a daughter called Minnie with partner Kevin Clifton, shared a screenshot of a book’s chapter, titled: “The Very Tired Girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Stacey Dooley baby

Many of Stacey’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the post.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse writes encouragingly: “[Heart emojis] you’ve got this.”

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley together on The Cube (Credit: ITV)

Another person wrote: “Keep going mama, and don’t put any pressure on yourself to do anything beyond survive and soak her in at this point.”

A third said: “It gets easier Stacey, I promise. Tiredness is a much underrated form of torture.”

Someone else commented: “Just enjoy Minnie and rest when you can. She’ll be a toddler before you know it.”

This is not the first time Stacey has been candid about motherhood. She begged fans to ‘heavily filter’ any selfies as she wasn’t looking her best postpartum. Last week she posted a snapshot of ‘Minnie’s 1st Playlist’ which included Diana Ross, Bette Midler and Stevie Wonder.

Stacey and Kevin Clifton

Stacey and Kevin announced that their little one had finally arrived with a sweet Instagram photo. This image featured a handwritten envelope addressed to “Minnie’s parents”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

Stacey and Kevin announced their pregnancy back in August 2022, they went public with their romance in 2019 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Read more: Stacey Dooley announces big news after birth of baby: ‘We’re finally doing this!’

“Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev,” Stacey wrote in the caption.

Keep going mama, and don’t put any pressure on yourself.

Kevin added: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love you Stace x.”

Stacey and Kevin have yet to post a photo showing the new addition to their family.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.