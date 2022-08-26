Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced they’re expecting their first child together!

The Strictly Come Dancing stars shared the happy news on Instagram today (August 26).

Stacey, 35, shared a beautiful polaroid photo of her growing baby bump.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Alongside the snap, Stacey said: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby!

“So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my [bleep] done in LA I’m gonna scream).

“Here goessssssss.” [Sic]

Stacey and Kevin are expecting their first child (Credit: Cover Images)

Many of her followers rushed to congratulate the couple.

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell said: “Congratulations,” followed by red love heart emojis.

Laura Whitmore commented: “So delighted for you guys!! Congrats.”

In addition, Nadiya Bychkova addded: “Congratulations, so happy for you both.”

Meanwhile, Kevin wrote: “Love you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Kevin also shared the news on his Instagram alongside a photo of Stacey’s bump.

Stacey Dooley revealed her blossoming bump on Instagram along with the news (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Kevin baby news

He gushed: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Congratulations!!! Oh that’s such wonderful news, so happy for you both.”

Another said: “So happy for you both. Huge congrats.”

A third added: “BEST NEWS! Congratulations beauties! What a photo as well.”

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2019.

Their relationship began shortly after they won Strictly in 2018.

Are Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton married?

Stacey previously admitted she and Kevin may not get married.

On her show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey explained: “Kev and I have been together for two years. I don’t think I want to get married.”

