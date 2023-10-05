IN PICTURES: Stacey Solomon’s stunning glow-up as she looks unrecognisable since her X Factor days

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon looks very different since her X Factor days 14 years ago.

Since appearing on the sixth series of the ITV show in 2009, Stacey’s career has gone from strength to strength. Over the years, Stacey’s look has also changed and she’s debuted many different looks.

Let’s take a look back at her incredible glow-up since those singing days.

Stace appeared on The X Factor in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon’s glow-up since X Factor days

2009 – X Factor stint

14 years ago, Stacey appeared on The X Factor and finished in third place. She was just 19 at the time. During her audition, Stacey sang What a Wonderful World leaving judge Simon Cowell impressed.

She became mentored by Dannii Minogue and reached the final but lost out to Olly Murs and Joe McElderry.

Stacey then went on tour with the fellow finalists. In 2010, she returned to present with Matt Cardle.

In the years that followed, Stacey worked on her debut album and continued with her music talents.

Stacey won I’m A Celeb in 2010 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

2010 – I’m A Celebrity

In 2010, Stacey appeared on I’m A Celebrity as she went Down Under for a stint in the Aussie jungle.

The star was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2010 after beating Shaun Ryder. At that time, she had brunette hair and was a natural beauty!

Stacey Solomon on The Jump in 2015 (Credit: YouTube)

2015 – The Jump

In 2015, Stacey appeared on The Jump. It was the second series of the Channel 4 show.

Stacey was elimiated seventh.

Stacey on Loose Women in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

2016 – Loose Women

Stacey joined the Loose Women panel in 2016 and has remained there ever since. Over the years, she’s had a variety of different looks from orange hair to red to blonde.

She began her Loose Women days being a blonde. But by 2019, Stacey was a brunette! By this point, Stacey was loved-up with Joe Swash and they were expecting a baby together.

The couple welcomed their first child together – Rex – in May 2019.

Stacey with brunette hair in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

In more recent years, Stacey’s career has continued to have a major glow-up as well as the star herself. She has continued appearing on Loose Women although she’s taken a bit of a step back this year to focus on her five children.

Stacey debuted red hair on Loose Women last year (Credit: ITV)

2021/2022

Last year, Stacey made a return to Loose Women following the birth of her and Joe’s daughter Rose. On her return, she debuted red hair and looked absolutely glowing!

Elsewhere, Stacey co-hosted Great British Bake-Off: The Professionals last year.

In 2022, Stacey got married to Joe Swash as the couple tied the knot in July of that year. At the time, she dyed her hair back to blonde as she admitted she wanted to go back to her roots for the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

She told fans on Instagram: “For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day.”

In 2021, Stacey began hosting her hit BBC show Sort Your Life Out. It sees the star helping families to declutter their homes. She’s currently hosting a brand new series on screens at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon now

Most recently, Stacey has stuck with her blonde hair. Last month, she wowed at the National Television Awards as she sported a gorgeous, pink princess-style dress.

As well as clothing deals with Primark and other projects, Stacey is a doting mum to her five kids as well as her career going from strength to strength.

Read more: Stacey Solomon announces ‘huge moment in my life’ and says: ‘It doesn’t feel real’

She’ll be back on screens tonight (October 5) as Sort Your Life Out airs from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Stacey’s glow-up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.