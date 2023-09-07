Stacey Solomon fans stunned as she takes ‘secret’ sister to the NTAs

Star of Loose Women Stacey Solomon was among the many celebrities who attended the annual NTAs on Tuesday night (September 5) and she took her ‘secret’ sister.

Stacey showed up alongside her husband Joe Swash as well as her two sisters, Jemma and Samantha. Jemma, who appears on her social media frequently, is a business owner while Samantha, who lives a low-key life away from the cameras, is a personal trainer. The press has dubbed Samantha Stacey’s “secret” sibling due to her private demeanour. Stacey’s fans were also shocked when she introduced Samantha on her Instagram, admitting they didn’t know she had another sister!

Even though Loose Women went home empty-handed on the night, Stacey still won with her fashion choice.

TV fave Stacey made a rare public appearance with both her sisters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon dazzled in a feminine number

Stacey is no stranger to slaying a fashion moment and went all-out for this year’s NTAs. The mum-of-five wowed in a pastel pink gown that featured a sparkly corset-style bodice and tulle tiers.

The popular television personality opted for her hair up and small dangling earrings to complete her look. Joe went smart for the occasion and wore a black and white tux.

Jemma donned a sequined lime green dress that fell to the floor while Samantha rocked a silver cut-out dress also made out of sequins.

While Stacey is very active on social media, she rarely shows off both her sisters together. However, on Wednesday (September 6), she shared a group photo on Instagram from their night.

“Omg, here we go. NTAs here we come. I am so nervous & so excited. Whatever happens I’m so grateful to be here & nominated for a show I adore being a part of. Thank you always for you love & support,” Stacey wrote in her caption. “I’m forever grateful. To the moon and back again… P.S This is your sign to WEAR THE DAMN DRESS – no matter what anyone else thinks.”

Stacey’s fashion choice was popular amongst her followers

Loose Women may have not taken home a trophy nor Stacey’s show Sort Your Life Out, but she is still a winner with her followers. Racking up an impressive 560,000 likes on Instagram, her showbiz buds made sure to gush about her look in the comments section.

“Gorgeous lady I didn’t get to hug you, but I did catch a glimpse of you across the NTA audience!” singer Dannii Minogue wrote. “You look absolutely incredible my angel!!!!!” Krissy Cela shared.

“Stunning. Inside and out,” Carol Vorderman commented. “Stunning,” Alison Hammond remarked.

While she went home empty-handed, Stacey’s red carpet look was popular with her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, others loved seeing Stacey with her sisters. One gushed: “Aw, you and your sisters all look beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Look at you and your gorgeous sisters.”

A third added: “Beautiful, absolutely gorgeous girls.”

After introducting Samantha to her Instagram fans properly a while back, Stacey was inundated with messages from her fans who didn’t realise she had two sisters.

Stacey explained at the time: “She’s actually my step-sister. But I would never call her that because we grew up together. So she’s my sister.”

