Everyone who has ever heard of Stacey Solomon knows how much family means to her – but did you know she has a ‘secret’ sister?

A mum-of-five and married to Joe Swash – whose eldest son is Harry is now 16 – Stacey‘s blended family is central to so much of what she shares with her millions of Instagram followers.

Stacey’s mum Fiona and father David keep lower profiles. But fans have also got to know her older sister Jemma through throwback snaps taken when the siblings were younger. Jemma has also made TV appearances on the likes of Loose Women.

But, as an episode from the first series of Sort Your Life Out is repeated on TV this evening (Thursday July 27), here’s what you need to know about Stacey’s other sister.

Stacey Solomon’s sister Jemma is familiar to Sort Your Life Out presenter’s legions of followers (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Stacey Solomon’s secret sister and what does she do?

Earlier this month, Stacey shocked fans when she made a reference to her “biggest sister” in an Insta Story.

She revealed her sis Samantha, a trainer, is helping her on her fitness journey. In a later video, Stacey acknowledged fans were confused by her dropping seemingly new family information.

Stacey has a big family (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey explained: “She’s actually my step-sister. But I would never call her that because we grew up together. So she’s my sister.”

Telly face Stacey went on: “All together, there’s like seven of us. We were a really big blended family. So I’ve got one step-sister, two step-brothers, my brother and sister. And then my dad and step-mum had another baby so I’ve got my half-brother.

All together, there’s like seven of us. We were a really big blended family.

“And I call them all my brothers and sisters. I’d never call them my steps just because it feels weird because we actually grew up like brothers and sisters.”

‘Love you Sam’

Since then, Samantha has popped up again on Stacey’s Insta – just yesterday (Wednesday July 26), in fact.

Stacey shared another Story about her exercise regime, which included Samantha’s handle. And over on Samantha’s account was a similar video, where she paid tribute to Stacey’s efforts.

Samantha wrote in the caption of her post: “There is progress and there is @staceysolomon who has mental tenacity and determination like nobody else.

Stacey Solomon training with her ‘secret’ sister Samantha (Credit: Instagram)

“Five children, a ridiculous work schedule and never having taken the time to focus on her own health and fitness. Yet her results are already incredible after just four weeks.

“I am proud of her, she is proud of herself, but we are also both excited to show you all and help you all do the same. To find a love for wellness and fitness, and help become the best version of yourselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Stone (@samantha.stone1)

To which Stacey replied in the comment section: “Love you Sam. Never felt so strong and it’s the best feeling ever.”

Sounds like Stacey’s social media followers could be seeing a lot more of Sam!

Read more: Stacey Solomon drops huge bombshell about ‘secret’ sister: ‘Where have you been hiding her?’

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon airs on BBC One tonight, Thursday July 27, at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.