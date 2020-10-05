Stacey Solomon gushes over sister’s touching birthday tribute to her

Stacey Solomon was left gushing over her sister Jemma’s touching birthday tribute.

The Loose Women panellist spent the weekend in Wales alongside Joe Swash and her sons as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Following the getaway, Stacey took to Instagram to reveal the heartfelt message her big sister Jemma had posted to mark the occasion.

Stacey Solomon was left gushing over her sister’s birthday tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the post, Jemma shared a shot of herself and Stacey as youngsters.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Happy Birthday sis … may you always continue to be you always, I wouldn’t have you any other way …….. well.

“I feel like I have know you my whole life, oh wait I have! Lets continue to have fun, argue, steal each others clothes, build each other up, support each other, live in each others pockets, call each other at all hours of the day to have the most pointless conversations!

“Talk about dreams ALWAYS, Raise our children together, be the best Aunties and most importantly enjoy life!”

Jemma posted a touching message to Stacey on her 31st birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Jemma went on: “Your amazing enjoy your special day ❤ sorry of that makes no sense but you get my drift .. Love Ya @staceysolomon.”

Clearly touched by her sister’s kind wrote, Stacey later reposted the shot to her Instagram Story.

She said: “I love you Jem Jem… And I know 1000% without you my birthday weekend would not have been so perfect.

“Love you to the moon and stars and back again. Qqualabedadooda for life.”

The Loose Women star shares a close bond with her older sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Stacey Solomon celebrate her birthday?

Stacey was treated to a weekend away with boyfriend Joe and her sons.

The presenter revealed she was surprised with a foot massage before the family gave her gifts and a cake.

She said: “Joe took the boys out and booked me and my creepy toes a foot massage. Best birthday treat ever it was amazing…”

Stacey then shared a video of the boys singing happy birthday to her alongside a table of gifts and flowers.

As the weekend came to an end, Stacey posed alongside Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and Rex, two, during a family walk.

Gushing over the surprise, she said: “All I could ever wish for on my Birthday. On top of the world with my world… Joe Joe how did you even find this place?

“I love you to the moon and back. What a special, special day. Thank you. I would honestly be anywhere with them and my family. Just ANYWHERE.

“But I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to be than right here.”

