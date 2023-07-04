Stacey Solomon talking on Lorraine
News

Stacey Solomon drops huge bombshell about ‘secret’ sister: ‘Where have you been hiding her?’

The secret's out!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Stacey Solomon baffled her Instagram followers yesterday when she spoke about a ‘secret’ second sister.

Stacey often posts with big sis Jemma but some fans had no idea she was hiding another sister.

The casual mention came in Stacey’s Instagram story. Last night (July 3), she shared an adorable video of her working out, with her little son Rex in the background.

Stacey Solomon discusses "sister" on Instagram story
Stacey revealed she has a second sister (Credit: Instagram)

“GYM TIME with the best cheerleader ever,” Stacey captioned the video.

Then, below, she gave her fans a “gym update”.

I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me!

She explained: “I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me! She’s an actual trainer & it may sound silly because she’s my sister & bloody lovely but I didn’t want to ask her until I’d got myself to a point where I felt stronger! She’s been amazing I’ll get her on my Stories to say hi next time she’s here.”

However this explanation appeared to only baffle Stacey’s followers.

Stacey Solomon explains ‘secret’ sister

In a further video, Stacey addressed the many questions her video had sparked.

She said: “Oh my god loads of you are like: ‘I did not know you had another sister! Where have you been hiding her?’.”

Stacey Solomon Instagram story
Stacey explained her complicated blended family (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey giggled as she explained: “She’s actually my step-sister, but I would never call her that because we grew up together so she’s my sister.”

She then went on to give a full low-down: “All together, there’s like seven of us. We were a really big blended family. So I’ve got one step-sister, two step-brothers, my brother and sister. And then my dad and step-mum had another baby so I’ve got my half-brother.

“And I call them all my brothers and sisters. I’d never call them my steps just because it feels weird because we actually grew up like brothers and sisters.”

While Loose Women star Stacey claimed her ‘secret’ sister had featured on her Instagram “years ago”, she said that she’s “quite quiet and shy”, which might explain the low profile.

However, Stacey also promised to introduce her to fans next time they meet up, so stay tuned!

Read more: Joe Swash shares huge baby news – just four months after welcoming daughter Belle with wife Stacey Solomon

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Stacey Solomon

Trending Articles

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell smiling and Zoe Sugg inset
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell celebrates family baby news: ‘So exciting!’
Meghan Markle looking angry and Kate Middleton looking annoyed
Bridesmaid ‘squabble’ just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as Kate feared Meghan would ‘bring down the institution’
coronation street daniel brocklebank comp splash
Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank pictured with famous new ‘fella’ following split from co-star
Emmerdale first look comp image: Dawn, Mary, Dan
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 10-14
King Charles and Queen Camilla riding in a carriage
Bitter pay row erupts at Buckingham Palace as Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’
Jane McDonald in front of pink background with ED exclusive badge
Jane McDonald dealt blow over big ITV show role