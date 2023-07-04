Stacey Solomon baffled her Instagram followers yesterday when she spoke about a ‘secret’ second sister.

Stacey often posts with big sis Jemma but some fans had no idea she was hiding another sister.

The casual mention came in Stacey’s Instagram story. Last night (July 3), she shared an adorable video of her working out, with her little son Rex in the background.

Stacey revealed she has a second sister (Credit: Instagram)

“GYM TIME with the best cheerleader ever,” Stacey captioned the video.

Then, below, she gave her fans a “gym update”.

I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me!

She explained: “I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me! She’s an actual trainer & it may sound silly because she’s my sister & bloody lovely but I didn’t want to ask her until I’d got myself to a point where I felt stronger! She’s been amazing I’ll get her on my Stories to say hi next time she’s here.”

However this explanation appeared to only baffle Stacey’s followers.

Stacey Solomon explains ‘secret’ sister

In a further video, Stacey addressed the many questions her video had sparked.

She said: “Oh my god loads of you are like: ‘I did not know you had another sister! Where have you been hiding her?’.”

Stacey explained her complicated blended family (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey giggled as she explained: “She’s actually my step-sister, but I would never call her that because we grew up together so she’s my sister.”

She then went on to give a full low-down: “All together, there’s like seven of us. We were a really big blended family. So I’ve got one step-sister, two step-brothers, my brother and sister. And then my dad and step-mum had another baby so I’ve got my half-brother.

“And I call them all my brothers and sisters. I’d never call them my steps just because it feels weird because we actually grew up like brothers and sisters.”

While Loose Women star Stacey claimed her ‘secret’ sister had featured on her Instagram “years ago”, she said that she’s “quite quiet and shy”, which might explain the low profile.

However, Stacey also promised to introduce her to fans next time they meet up, so stay tuned!

