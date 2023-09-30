Stacey Solomon announces ‘huge moment in my life’ and says: ‘It doesn’t feel real’

Stacey Solomon has announced a new business venture declaring it a ‘huge moment in my life’. She also said ‘it doesn’t feel real’.

The 33-year-old has revealed she is ‘scared’ by the announcement, but also ‘so excited’.

So what is Stacey up to next?

Stacey is known for her luscious locks (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon reveals huge news

The Sort Your Life Out presenter posted a long caption to her social media alongside a picture of her smiling. She was sitting at a desk in a jumper emblazoned with the word ‘rehab’ while about to sign something.

And in fact, that was exactly what she was doing as she soon explained.

She wrote in the post: “A huge Moment In My Life.

“So… I have decided for the first time in my entire career to invest my own money into a small business and become a third of Rehab Your Hair.”

Rehab Your Hair is a company she has felt passionate about for some time. She often promotes them on her social media channels.

She continued: “It doesn’t feel real. Growing up investing in a small business is never something in my life I thought I’d have the chance to be able to do! I feel like I’m writing this about someone else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey on Rehab Your Hair

Stace went on to explain how she came to find Rehab Your Hair and that she “just loved everything about it”. After she shared them on her Instagram, the women who ran the business contacted Stacey. They told her she’d really helped them.

The mum-of-five then added: “I started chatting to them, then met up with them and fell in love. I fell in love with their haircare collection, work ethic, company values and morals and their ideas for the future.”

Realising there’s “only so far you can go without the right support financially and audience reach” Stacey then decided to invest.

She revealed: “It felt scary for me as it’s something I’ve never done before”. But she says she ‘believes in them so much’ and as of today Stacey is a one third owner of the company.

“I can’t put into words how incredible it feels to say that I am going to start a whole new chapter in my life championing incredible women in business,” she said.

Stacey’s show is a real hit (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey is a very busy lady! She’s currently fronting the latest series of Sort Your Life Out where she heads into people’s homes to help them get more organised.

She’s also recently launched her latest clothing collection for In The Style as well as a home range for George at Asda. And all this on top of being a mum to young kids.

Good for you Stace!

Read more: Stacey Solomon snaps back at mum-shaming troll

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.