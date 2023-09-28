Stacey Solomon snaps back at mum-shaming troll as she defends dinner choice: ‘You fed your kids that?’

Stacey Solomon has been forced to defend herself after a cruel mum-shaming troll on Instagram criticised her dinner choice for her kids.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that she had picked some tomatoes that her son Rex had grown in the greenhouse to make a tasty homemade soup for the family.

But one follower was left unimpressed, writing: “So you fed your kids a bowl of tomato soup for dinner? Wow.”

Stacey Solomon has hit back at a cruel mum-shaming troll (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon snaps back at Instagram troll

Addressing the comment, Stacey hit back: “Sometimes my messages at night really bring me joy. Don’t worry Wilma, I didn’t give my kids just a ladle of soup each and then send them up to bed.

“That was just a starter and then we had dinner after – they were Rex’s tomatoes so we were really excited about them.”

She continued: “We had a really nice Hello Fresh after. Joe made us dinner. We had loaded wedges and I filmed the before and after, so we had Hello Fresh and a ladle of soup so don’t panic.”

The Sort Your Life Out host then shared a look at the dinner husband Joe Swash had prepared for after the soup. “In all honesty Rose and Belle just had my soup Wilma, they were more than happy… ” she wrote alongside. “We all topped up with this. It was divine. And so was my delicious soup.”

Stacey addressed the comment on Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey went on to call the trolling “weird”, and said she’d “100% have a bowl of soup and a slice of bread for dinner”.

She added: “I’ve got babies. I mean, what’s Belle going to eat? She’s literally only going to eat soup.”

Stacey is mum to Rex, four, Rose, who turns two next month, and six-month-old Belle with husband Joe Swash. She has sons Zachary, 15, Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, while Joe is also dad to 16-year-old son Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Former EastEnders actor Joe previously admitted that he’s considering having a vasectomy.

“We love our family unit and all our kids. But we’ve got to put a cap in it somewhere,” he told Closer magazine.

“I think six is a good number. I think the snip could be on the cards. I’m trying to fight it, but it’s a losing battle – Stacey keeps telling me it’s reversible, and that’s a big hint.”

