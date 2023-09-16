Inside Stacey Solomon’s beautiful Pickle Cottage home worth ‘£1.2m’

TV favourite Stacey Solomon is living the dream at her lush Beautiful Pickle cottage.

The 33-year-old lives there with hubby Joe Swash and their children Rex, Rose and Belle. Zachary and Leighton, Stacey’s children from a previous relationship, also live there. And it’s fair to say Stacey has put in the work, and splashed the cash, to make the Tudor-style mansion look *amazing*. (We’re talking gigantic grounds, a lavish pool and even a man cave for Joe!)

So with Stacey’s mega-successful show Sort Your Life Out on telly screens on Saturday (September 16), we’re stepping inside Stace’s jaw-dropping house.

Stace and Joe have transformed the home over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon cottage

Stacey and Joe have spent the past two years renovating their reported £1.2 million mansion. Tucked away in 2.5 acres of greenery, the cottage is also where they tied the knot in 2022, and where they welcomed some of their kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The couple bought the mansion planning to do it up a couple of years ago, with Stacey posting on Instagram at the time: “The house needs lots of love and TLC which I cannot wait to show it to you with.”

And she has most definitely just done that, transforming it into a stunning home for her beloved family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Epic Pool

Stacey’s DIY project didn’t just include the interior of the pad. The X Factor star also set her sights on the outside too. Last year, she unveiled her fabulous swimming pool in her glorious garden.

Perfect for the heatwave we’ve just had, the pool oozed luxury and is doubt *the* place to be when it’s scorching hot. Amping up the style, the pool is surrounded by perfectly plotted plants and trees too.

Stacey shared the first look at the pool on Instagram, and admitted it had been a “long, crazy process but it’s finally finished”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Man cave

No house is complete without a man cave, right? Well, to celebrate her beau Joe’s 40th birthday last year, she made him his very own man cave.

What was once their ‘Cluedo room’ has been transformed into a jaw-dropping space – with blue-grey walls, a huge corner sofa and of course, a pool table.

There’s even memorabilia from Joe’s career scattered around including an Albert Square sign from his EastEnders acting days. As well as the MasterChef logo.

Stacey’s garden is huge (Credit: Instagram Story)

Huge garden

It’s fair to say Stacey’s outdoor space is *huge* boasting 2.5 acres of land for the kids to run around in.

As well as snazzy pool, the garden came with a black and white cottage style wendy house, that was transformed to include a barn-inspired door and grey walls.

Within the never-ending grounds, there is also a stunning walkway that features climber plants and wooden arches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon pink baby room

In 2021, she transformed the nursery for her little girl Rose – and it did not disappoint.

Adorned with pink painted walls, pink stuffed animals and pink flowers, the adorable room is a little girl’s dream. Adding some contrast, Stacey opted for a white rug, white crib and white dressing table.

But the star of the show is the incredible pink flower wall that Stacey handcrafted herself!

