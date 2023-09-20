Joe Swash admits ‘it’s a losing battle’ over big family decision with wife Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has admitted it’s a “losing battle” over a big family decision he’s making with his wife, Stacey Solomon.

The former I’m A Celebrity star made the confession during a recent interview.

Joe Swash on ‘losing battle’ over big family decision with Stacey Solomon

In a new interview with Closer magazine, Joe revealed that he’s facing a big family decision with wife Stacey.

The 41-year-old has revealed that he’s considering having a vasectomy. Joe and Stacey are parents to six parents between them – Harry, 16, Leighton, 11, Zachary, 15, Rex, four, Rose, 23 months, and Belle.

The couple have had three children together since they got together in 2016.

Joe Swash ‘fighting’ against big decision with Stacey Solomon

“We love our family unit and all our kids. But we’ve got to put a cap in it somewhere,” the I’m A Celebrity said.

“I think six is a good number. I think the snip could be on the cards,” Joe then confessed to the publication.

“I’m trying to fight it, but it’s a losing battle – Stacey keeps telling me it’s reversible, and that’s a big hint,” he then added.

Joe and Stacey, of course, recently welcomed Belle, who was born back in February.

Joe hits back at ‘angry strangers’

Joe’s confession comes not long after the star hit back at “angry strangers” on flight he goes on with his kids.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There are times when we get on a plane – all five of us – and people give us dirty looks because of the kids.

“You know, I’m like on the plane with five kids, and it happens quite a lot that people look angry about it,” he then continued.

“I’m always like: ‘Come on, mate, I’m the one with the five kids and I don’t want these kids to be crying either’. Anyone who has kids has been in that situation though,” he then added.

