Joe Swash hits back at ‘angry’ strangers on flight with his children as he’s given ‘dirty looks’

Joe Swash has hit back at “angry” strangers giving him, wife Stacey Solomon, and their children “dirty looks”.

The telly fave and his family came under fire from irritable social media users recently as they holidayed in Turkey.

Loose Women star Stacey regularly shares glimpses of her personal life with her 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

Joe Swash has spoken out after ‘people looked angry’ at him, Stacey, and their children (Credit: BBC YouTube)

The couple took their three youngest children – Rex, four, Rose, one, and Belle – away on the 10-day trip, along with Stacey’s eldest sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton. 11. Joe is also dad to son Harry, 16, from a previously relationship.

But the trolls were out for her last month following claims about the cost of her and Joe’s family break.

And now Joe, 41, has slammed fellow passengers to The Sun after he was ‘dad-shamed’ too.

‘People give us dirty looks because of the kids’

Joe explained to the tabloid: “There are times when we get on a plane – all five of us – and people give us dirty looks because of the kids.

“You know, I’m like on the plane with five kids, and it happens quite a lot that people look angry about it.

It happens quite a lot that people look angry about it.

“I’m always like: ‘Come on, mate, I’m the one with the five kids and I don’t want these kids to be crying either’. Anyone who has kids has been in that situation though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon latest news

Meanwhile, earlier today (Sunday September 3), Stacey revealed she continuing on her fitness journey with the support of her ‘secret sister’.

Stace shared Insta Story uploads showing her working out on the weekend – and missing out on a lie in as she hit the gym!

She explained in her post, timestamped as 7.30am: “Couldn’t sleep. So I left everyone in bed and went to a class with my sister.”

Stacey Solomon shares a selfie Story (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey later moved on to an upper body workout where she joked about the expression she pulled as she lifted weights.

“Don’t judge my ‘OMG I’m finding this so hard I feel like I’m going to explode’ face,” she wrote.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares her fears after Joe takes Rex and Rose overseas for a week: ‘It scares me’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.