Sky News’ Kay Burley apologises on Twitter after Dennis Waterman blunder

Sky News’ Kay Burley has apologised on Twitter following a Dennis Waterman blunder.

Minder and New Tricks actor Dennis sadly died on Sunday at the age of 74.

Kay took to Twitter to honour the legendary star but acidentally paid tribute to record producer Pete Waterman.

Kay Burley on Twitter

She has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology in another message.

Kay said: “RIP Dennis Waterman. A brilliant actor who was a staple on our screens throughout the 70s and 80s.

“Loved The Sweeney. Loved Minder more. He was 74.

RIP Dennis Waterman. A brilliant actor who was a staple on our screens throughout the 70s and 80s. Loved The Sweeney. Loved Minder more. He was 74. My apologies for using the incorrect first name for Dennis in a previous tweet which I have deleted. pic.twitter.com/7j95qDXZCB — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 8, 2022

Dennis Waterman death

“My apologies for using the incorrect first name for Dennis in a previous tweet which I have deleted.”

It comes after a statement was released to confirm Dennis’ death.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Tributes have poured in for the star, including from his daughter former EastEnders actress Hannah Waterman.

Hannah took to Instagram to break her silence on her dad’s death, sharing a black and white photo of Dennis holding her as a baby.

She wrote: “Me and my Dad! Gosh how I loved him.”

Hannah played the role of Ian Beale’s wife Laura in the BBC soap.

Meanwhile, his New Tricks co-star Amanda Redman was too upset to issue a statement.

Instead, her daughter Emily tweeted to say Amanda had seen messages from fans but the grief is “too personal”.

The tweet read: “Hi everyone, it’s Emily (Amanda’s daughter).

“She has seen and is grateful for your messages but can’t respond – the grief is too personal and private. Thank you for understanding.”

