Simon Cowell sells £45m London home after being in ‘constant fear’ in capital

Simon Cowell has sold his £45m home in London after a string of burglaries over the years.

The music mogul has spoken in the past about being in “constant fear” after being targeted by robbers.

Simon has left London (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The X Factor star Simon has finally sold his home in Holland Park and moved out of London, where he’s lived most of his life. The 63-year-old is believed to be starting a new life in the country with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their son, Eric.

Simon endured a number of terrifying events at the £45m home in Kensington, Central London. His house was subject to two home invasions by intruders. Last month it was alleged that a criminal gang had sold the exact lock of his front door.

Speaking to The Sun about the plan to breach his home, Simon said: “I was in total shock. The fact that it is possible for a person to obtain the software code to sell to someone so they could rob the house my family live in is disgusting. To even consider doing this is dangerous and reckless.”

In 2015, after a burglar broke in and stole £1m worth of jewellery, Simon told a court he was living in “constant fear” it could happen again.

Simon Cowell baffles fans with bizarre video

Meanwhile, in other Simon-related news, the music mogul baffled fans with a pretty bizarre Instagram video earlier this week.

In the video, the Britain’s Got Talent boss can be seen in his bathroom, holding up an empty bottle of Original Listerine mouthwash.

“I’ve run out of Listerine. This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why, because it’s the best. Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you,” he says.

“How old is that bottle, that stuff must be rotten to hell,” one of Simon’s followers commented on the post. “This is not good for your teeth!” another said.

“I’d be happy to ship you some from Canada,” a third wrote.

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Simon’s brother was ‘gobsmacked’ by baby news

Back in 2014, Simon and Lauren welcomed their son, Eric. However, the news left Simon’s brother, Tony, gobsmacked.

Simon has previously said that Lauren’s pregnancy was a surprise, however, his brother, Tony, was equally as floored.

In a new interview, Tony and his wife Emma, spoke about finding out that Simon was having a baby. In the chat with the MailOnline, Emma revealed Lauren rang her up to share the news.

“She said she was so excited and just had to tell someone. My jaw was on the floor. When Simon called Tony and said: ‘I have news you won’t believe,’ Tony said: ‘I know already because I overheard Emma and Lauren talking’,” she said.

Back in May, Simon revealed he was feeling broody. “Just two days ago I was thinking, ‘It would be nice to have another,” he told The Sun.

