Simon Cowell with sunglasses on
News

Simon Cowell stuns fans as he makes desperate plea in Instagram video: ‘I’m begging you”

"Please bring it back"

By Rebecca Carter

Music mogul Simon Cowell has taken to Instagram to beg the manufacturers of a mouthwash to bring it back into production.

True story!

Fans were similarly surprised by the begging video, in which Simon can be seen in the bathroom holding a supersized bottle of Original Listerine. Simon, 63, said: “I’ve run out of Listerine. This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why, because it’s the best. Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you.”

Simon Cowell arrives at America's Got Talent, April 2023
Simon’s Listerine dilemma wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows…  (Credit: Splash)

Simon Cowell’s quite keen on his mouthwash

In fact Simon has made not one, but two entire posts related to his trusty mouthwash. In the first, footage cuts to Simon backstage at America’s Got Talent. It’s down to judge Heidi Klum to explain: “He is gargling his vocal chords.”

Cue footage of Simon having a good old rinse. The vid was captioned: “Hmm… will my favourite yellow Listerine ever return to the UK?”

Simon added: “The Original & the BEST, please bring it back.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

And he rounded off the whole bizarre post with the words: “How long have I been gargling?”

Answer: Quite a long time Simon.

Listerine was first created in 1879 as, wait for it, a deterrent for halitosis and a floor cleaner. Sadly Simon’s a fan of Listerine Original which was discontinued in the UK thanks to “low regional demand”.

Simon Cowell on BGT
Simon Cowell appears in Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: YouTube / Britain’s Got Talent)

Fans all say the same thing about Simon’s appearance

Meanwhile it wasn’t just Simon’s random posts that grabbed fans’ attention. Several followers were quick to comment on the Britain’s Got Talent star’s appearance in the videos.

One said: “What’s wrong with Simon’s mouth?”

How old is that bottle, that stuff must be rotten to hell.

However, others were stunned at the mouthwash. One shocked person wrote: “Haven’t seen that bottle in years!!”

Another added: “How old is that bottle, that stuff must be rotten to hell.” However, a third wrote: “This is not good for your teeth!”

Another said: “Well if he likes it, he likes it.”

Meanwhile, many fans offered their support for poor Simon. One even said: “I’d be happy to ship you some from Canada.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63

Are you obsessed with an out-of-stock product? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!

Related Topics

Simon Cowell

Trending Articles

Victoria Beckham / Harper Beckham
Victoria Beckham under fire for daughter Harper’s ‘inappropriate’ 12th birthday dress
Woman standing in front of sunset / clouds
Woman who was ‘pronounced dead for 15 minutes’ reveals what she saw in heaven during what felt like five years
Emmerdale's Rishi, Jai, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi decides to tell Jai the truth
Emmerdale's Mary, Tracy and Rishi
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 17-21
BBC office and sign outside building
Timeline of BBC explicit photo scandal – from police involvement to everything we know about suspended star
Craig Doyle and Dermot O'Leary split image on This Morning
This Morning viewers ‘hopeful’ for return of favourite star as Dermot O’Leary under fire