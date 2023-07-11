Simon Cowell stuns fans as he makes desperate plea in Instagram video: ‘I’m begging you”

Music mogul Simon Cowell has taken to Instagram to beg the manufacturers of a mouthwash to bring it back into production.

True story!

Fans were similarly surprised by the begging video, in which Simon can be seen in the bathroom holding a supersized bottle of Original Listerine. Simon, 63, said: “I’ve run out of Listerine. This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why, because it’s the best. Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you.”

Simon’s Listerine dilemma wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows… (Credit: Splash)

Simon Cowell’s quite keen on his mouthwash

In fact Simon has made not one, but two entire posts related to his trusty mouthwash. In the first, footage cuts to Simon backstage at America’s Got Talent. It’s down to judge Heidi Klum to explain: “He is gargling his vocal chords.”

Cue footage of Simon having a good old rinse. The vid was captioned: “Hmm… will my favourite yellow Listerine ever return to the UK?”

Simon added: “The Original & the BEST, please bring it back.”

And he rounded off the whole bizarre post with the words: “How long have I been gargling?”

Answer: Quite a long time Simon.

Listerine was first created in 1879 as, wait for it, a deterrent for halitosis and a floor cleaner. Sadly Simon’s a fan of Listerine Original which was discontinued in the UK thanks to “low regional demand”.

Simon Cowell appears in Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: YouTube / Britain’s Got Talent)

Fans all say the same thing about Simon’s appearance

Meanwhile it wasn’t just Simon’s random posts that grabbed fans’ attention. Several followers were quick to comment on the Britain’s Got Talent star’s appearance in the videos.

One said: “What’s wrong with Simon’s mouth?”

How old is that bottle, that stuff must be rotten to hell.

However, others were stunned at the mouthwash. One shocked person wrote: “Haven’t seen that bottle in years!!”

Another added: “How old is that bottle, that stuff must be rotten to hell.” However, a third wrote: “This is not good for your teeth!”

Another said: “Well if he likes it, he likes it.”

Meanwhile, many fans offered their support for poor Simon. One even said: “I’d be happy to ship you some from Canada.”

