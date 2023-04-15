It looks as if Simon Cowell is feeling broody once again after he dropped a shock baby bombshell ahead of Britain’s Got Talent starting tonight.

The 63-year-old reality show judge, who shares nine-year-old son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman, is hoping to have a second child.

Simon and Lauren share nine-year-old Eric (Credit: Splash News)

Simon wants to experience the toddlers years again, as well as providing Eric with a sibling.

“Just two days ago I was thinking, ‘It would be nice to have another,'” he said.

“Those years when they’re young…I had such an amazing experience, and I was thinking about it probably because of that.”

He continued to The Sun: “You never know with kids if they’re happy being on their own or how would [Eric] feel if there was another one?”

Lauren and Simon already share one son together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So look, will it happen?” he added. “I don’t know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad.”

He continued that his horror accident in 2020 also helped him become healthier and stronger.

While at his Malibu home, he fell off an electric bike, which led to serious injuries. Simon had extensive surgery to recover, including having a rod put into his back.

However, the incident saw him prioritise his health. Simon lost three stone, as well as cut back on his 80 cigarettes a day smoking habit.

Britain’s Got Talent returns

TV’s original Mr Nasty is back on our screens tonight as he returns for a new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Bruno joins Aleesha, Amanda and Simon for the new series (Credit: Splash News)

The new series sees Bruno Tonioli join the panel, after David Walliams quit the series.

And the former Strictly star has had ‘a ball’ in his new role.

“I had the best time,” he told Radio Times. “It’s a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible. Some of the contestants are absolutely demented, I have to say.”

