Bruno Tonioli smiling on the red carpet
TV

BGT: Bruno Tonioli will be ‘sacked after one series’, ex-judge fears

Kelly Brook was on the show for three days in 2009…

By Nancy Brown

Are Bruno Tonioli’s BGT days numbered just as he’s getting started?

That’s what one former judge on the show has revealed she fears.

Bruno – once a regular on Strictly Come Dancing – signed up to replace David Walliams on Simon Cowell’s ITV talent show.

However, one star who claims she was “sacked” after just three days in the job has shared her fears that Bruno could be heading the same way.

The comments came after news reports speculated that Bruno has been making “mistakes” during the filming of the auditions for the 2023 series.

Bruno Tonioli smiling on the red carpet
Kelly Brook thinks Bruno’s time on BGT is numbered (Credit: Splash News)

BGT: Bruno Tonioli’s ‘mistakes’

Speaking on her Heart FM radio show last night (January 31), Kelly Brook lifted the lid on her experience on BGT.

She told co-host JK: “So Bruno Tonioli has admitted that he’s never seen Britain’s Got Talent and he’s now a judge on the show.”

Kelly went on to repeat the reports in the press, claiming: “So he’s making loads of mistakes in the auditions while they’re filming, including pressing his Golden Buzzer twice.”

She then said: “So I get the impression that he didn’t audition for this role.”

Fears over Bruno’s future on the show

Kelly then went on to make claims about “what happens” on BGT. She claimed Simon Cowell calls and “makes you an offer you can’t refuse”.

I’m not sure Bruno is going to have long.

She said: “You kind of say: ‘Look I don’t know what this show’s all about, I’ve never seen the show. Then you go on it, he falls out with you and you get the sack.”

Kelly Brook on the BGT judging panel in 2009
Kelly Brook joined BGT in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly then went on to share her fears over Bruno’s future on the show.

“I’m not sure Bruno is going to have long, this might be his only series,” she said.

ED! has contacted reps for Simon for comment.

Read more: BGT fans all make same complaint about new judging line-up

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Britain's Got Talent Bruno Tonioli Kelly Brook Simon Cowell

Trending Articles

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney receives heartbreaking baby diagnosis
Strictly Come Dancing logo, male and female silhouettes, love heart
Strictly tour 2023 stars ‘inseparable’ as romance rumours fuel even further
Emmerdale's Arthur is upset and, in a bubble, Marshall is upset
Emmerdale fans have worrying prediction over Arthur’s new love interest
Danny Dyer at Soap Awards, Dani Dyer smiling at event
Dani Dyer announces gender of unborn twins as she seeks advice from fans after dad Danny’s shocked reaction
Kate, Princess of Wales smiling during engagement
Princess Kate leaves fans stunned with behaviour towards ‘nervous’ man after his public request
Kelly Brook smiling and Ant and Dec walking
BGT: Kelly Brook claims she was sacked over Ant and Dec question just three days in