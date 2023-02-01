Are Bruno Tonioli’s BGT days numbered just as he’s getting started?

That’s what one former judge on the show has revealed she fears.

Bruno – once a regular on Strictly Come Dancing – signed up to replace David Walliams on Simon Cowell’s ITV talent show.

However, one star who claims she was “sacked” after just three days in the job has shared her fears that Bruno could be heading the same way.

The comments came after news reports speculated that Bruno has been making “mistakes” during the filming of the auditions for the 2023 series.

Kelly Brook thinks Bruno’s time on BGT is numbered (Credit: Splash News)

BGT: Bruno Tonioli’s ‘mistakes’

Speaking on her Heart FM radio show last night (January 31), Kelly Brook lifted the lid on her experience on BGT.

She told co-host JK: “So Bruno Tonioli has admitted that he’s never seen Britain’s Got Talent and he’s now a judge on the show.”

Kelly went on to repeat the reports in the press, claiming: “So he’s making loads of mistakes in the auditions while they’re filming, including pressing his Golden Buzzer twice.”

She then said: “So I get the impression that he didn’t audition for this role.”

Fears over Bruno’s future on the show

Kelly then went on to make claims about “what happens” on BGT. She claimed Simon Cowell calls and “makes you an offer you can’t refuse”.

I’m not sure Bruno is going to have long.

She said: “You kind of say: ‘Look I don’t know what this show’s all about, I’ve never seen the show. Then you go on it, he falls out with you and you get the sack.”

Kelly Brook joined BGT in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly then went on to share her fears over Bruno’s future on the show.

“I’m not sure Bruno is going to have long, this might be his only series,” she said.

