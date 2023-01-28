Britain’s Got Talent fans all make same complaint as judges line up in new video

Britain’s Got Talent kicked off its auditions this week with Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel after he replaced David Walliams.

But as the show’s social media account shared a video from the red carpet of the judges arriving, many fans have had the same response.

They are disappointed David is no longer a part of the talent search and said the show is ‘ruined’

Bruno Tonioli joins the BGT judging panel

Former Strictly judge Bruno was announced as a judge earlier this week after he arrived at the first round of auditions.

Show hosts Ant and Dec introduced the judges to the waiting audience.

Dec said: “Please give a huge welcome to the four judges for this afternoon.

“They are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli!”

Bruno, wearing a dazzling red blazer for his BGT debut, told the audience: “Thank you very much. I am thrilled to be here.”

Fremantle confirmed Bruno as the show’s new judge.

Bruno added in a statement: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited.

“It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Fans demand David return

In a new video shared to BGT’s Instagram account the judges can be seen making their arrival to the red carpet alongside Ant and Dec.

The post was captioned: “Roll out the red carpet, it’s BGT time!”

Looking glamorous Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Ant and Dec all posed for pictures and waved at the waiting fans.

But although the crowds looked pleased, commenters on the post weren’t impressed.

“Won’t be the same without David,” wrote one.

Another added: “Britain’s Got Talent lost the heart and soul with David. Bring David Walliams back.”

“I guess BGT without David will not remain as funny and thrilling as it was before,” said one more.

A fourth agreed: “David Walliams gone = BGT ruined.”

“Really won’t be the same without David,” shared someone else.

Another said: “David was the star of the show.”

Why did David Walliams leave Britain’s Got Talent?

David apologised last year after a leaked tape revealed he made derogatory comments about contestants on the show.

The Guardian reported he referred to an elderly contestant in a less than complimentary way.

He also reportedly made fun of a female contestant.

After the tape leaked, David apologised for the comments.

He said in a statement: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

ITV also shared a statement, saying that they do not condone David’s comments.

