BGT hosts Ant and Dec really are the kings of the ITV talent show, and it appears Kelly Brook would do well to remember that.

Speaking on her Heart FM radio show last night (February 1), Kelly lifted the lid on her Britain’s Got Talent departure back in 2009.

The model and presenter lasted just three days as a guest judge.

And she has now lifted the lid on why she was “sacked”.

Kelly Brook opened up about her BGT departure on her Heart radio show last night (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelly Brook on her BGT departure

Speaking to co-presenter JK last night, Kelly spoke about Bruno Tonioli joining the Britain’s Got Talent panel.

During the chat, she reminisced about her very brief time on the show.

Kelly joined back in 2009 as a guest judge and appears to have been asked not to return after just three days.

Kelly Brook joined BGT in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

She picked up on mistakes Bruno has allegedly been making during filming and revealed what happens behind the scenes on BGT.

Kelly said: “Do you know what, having worked on Britain’s Got Talent for all of three days, I kind of know what happens.”

You go on it, he falls out with you and you get the sack

Speaking about the show’s boss, she continued: “Simon [Cowell] calls you. He basically makes you an offer you can’t refuse.

“You kind of say: ‘Look I don’t know what this show’s all about, I’ve never seen the show.’

“Then you go on it, he falls out with you and you get the sack,” she said.

A question about Ant and Dec ended Kelly’s time on BGT, she’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Kelly’s comment about BGT hosts Ant and Dec

Kelly then revealed the “mistake” that allegedly got her sacked from BGT.

Offering advice to Bruno on how not to get fired, she claimed it was a question about hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that caused her to come a cropper.

“All he’s got to do is not ask Ant and Dec what they do on the show,” she said.

“That was my mistake.”

ED! has contacted reps for Simon for comment.

