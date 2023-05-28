BGT boss Simon Cowell was left feeling “extremely upset” after his brother Tony was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Tony Cowell shared his cancer diagnosis with The Sun and revealed how Simon reacted to the news.

Tony Cowell revealed his cancer struggle and his famous brother’s reaction (Credit: YouTube)

Simon Cowell’s brother reveals cancer battle

Speaking to the paper, Tony revealed that, last year, doctors diagnosed author and journalist Tony with stage 2 bladder cancer. He realised that something was seriously wrong after returning from a trip to Greece with his wife, Emma.

He said: “The day after we got back, there was blood in my urine. I went straight to my GP, who said it was a sign of bladder cancer. I didn’t know what to say to Emma or my son Luke.”

Tony’s revelation left Simon devastated (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell ‘extremely upset’ by cancer news

He then called his famous brother, Simon, to break the news. Simon currently lives in Los Angeles with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric, aged nine.

Tony said: “I could hear he was extremely upset – I had to calm him down. He then switched and became Mr Helpful.”

He revealed that Simon then offered to take care of his treatment. And, after being told that there was no need, he insisted on speaking to Tony’s consultant about his treatment.

Happily, Tony is now in remission after a successful operation with the NHS and chemotherapy.

Tony’s wife reveals ‘ironic’ coincidence

In a shocking coincidence, Tony’s wife, Emma had been working on a novel about a character with cancer when doctors diagnosed her husband with the illness.

Emma explained she was halfway through writing the novel, and speaking to her husband about it, when he received his “deeply ironic” diagnosis.

Tony added: “Suddenly fiction looked like it was becoming fact.”

