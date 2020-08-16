Simon Cowell has ditched veganism as he recovers from a broken back, according to a report.

It is believed the X Factor boss shed four stone earlier this year after cutting animal products from his diet.

However, the Mirror reports Simon, 60, is now consuming meat and chocolate again during his stay in hospital.

The tabloid claims the TV judge is enjoying comfort food such as turkey cottage pie made by partner Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell has been receiving cottage pie in hospital from Lauren Silverman (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

A source said: “Lauren has been to the hospital to drop a few things off once each day. She has been making his favourite Italian bean soup and also Cottage Pie with turkey, which he loves.

“His diet is incredibly healthy but there’s nothing better than traditional English comfort foods and treats when you’re on the mend.”

Simon reportedly enjoyed scoffing treats hamburgers, sausage rolls and jam tarts before following a plant-based diet.

But he decided to stop eating meat, dairy and fish following a health scare in 2017.

BGT star Simon is said to be walking again after breaking his back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained to The Sun: “I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar. Those were the four main things.

Simon continued: “It was way easier than you may think. Like, I used to have yoghurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yoghurts. I have almond milk in my tea.

“I can eat certain fruits but not all fruits. You have to be careful because some fruit can have more sugar than a can of Coke.”

Simon Cowell ‘walking again’

Despite breaking his back in three places following his e-bike crash last week, Simon is reportedly already walking.

He is said to expected to be discharged from hospital this week, according to The People.

A source told the tabloid: “He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well.”

A separate report claim the music mogul is trying to boost the healing process with crystals.

A source told The Sun: “Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him.”

