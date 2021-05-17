Sheridan Smith worries fans as she shares cryptic message over the ‘most shocking news’

Sheridan Smith has left fans concerned after sharing a cryptic message on social media.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram earlier today (May 17), as she posted a selfie to her profile.

However, it was Sheridan’s photo caption that caught her followers’ attention.

What did Sheridan Smith say?

The shot showed Sheridan posing as she debuted a full fringe hairstyle.

Meanwhile, her blonde locks were straightened and styled into a trendy half-up do.

She captioned the shot of herself: “Just had the most shocking news, don’t let people get you down.

“We are here for a short time people, please be kind.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: “The worst feeling in the world. Big love to you. Make sure you look after yourself.”

A second added: “Hope you’re okay. People really need to be kinder. Sending lots of love.”

Sheridan Smith has left fans concerned on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/sheridansmithster)

In addition, a third said: “You take care lovely.”

Another added: “Sending love and prayers.”

Furthermore, a fifth wrote: “HUGE HUGS.”

Meanwhile, actress Jaime Winstone penned: “Are you ok? xxx.”

The star also shared a similar shot of herself on Instagram Story.

She included a funky filter on the snap, captioned: “Werk!”

Sheridan debuted a full fringe in the shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Sheridan been up to?

Furthermore, her latest post comes shortly after Sheridan teased her upcoming autobiography.

In her teaser, she promised a “lot of truths will come out” and threatened “snakes” with legal action.

In a now-deleted tweet, Sheridan penned: “Can’t wait for you guys to read the book, a lot of truths will come out! I hope you finally understand.”

In addition, she wrote on Instagram Stories: “Never again will I trust snakes! Shady snakes lie low and act big! Wait till I tell you.”

While some fans were concerned by Sheridan’s posts, many offered their support.

One said: “I hope writing it has helped you but you owe no one anything lovely. Just stay true and kind to yourself.”

However, the star appeared her bubbly self as she attended the Brit Awards just days later.

During the rare outing, Sheridan stunned in a black velvet dress with a choker-style feature and long sleeves.

And fans couldn’t help but comment on her “pint-sized” appearance.

