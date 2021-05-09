Sheridan Smith has threatened “snakes” with legal action and promised “truths will out” when her book is published later this year.

Fans were left concerned by Sheridan‘s posts, but many offered the star comforting words and their support.

Sheridan Smith said on Instagram: ‘Never again will I trust snakes!’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith dishes out warning

Sheridan, 39, fumed on Friday (May 7) evening as she promised to take on enemies.

She wrote in an Instagram Stories post: “Never again will I trust snakes! Shady snakes lie low and act big! Wait till I tell you.”

Read more: Sheridan Smith befriends murder victim’s mum in preparation for new role

Apparently threatening legal action, she continued: “Lawyers at the ready mfs.”

And on Saturday (May 8) she again made it clear she will not tolerate misrepresentations about her.

What did Sheridan Smith say about her book?

In a now-deleted tweet, the star of Cilla promised her autobiography will take no prisoners.

Sheridan wrote: “Can’t wait for you guys to read the book, a lot of truths will come out! I hope you finally understand.”

I hope you finally understand.

The mum-of-one has not tweeted since.

Sheridan Smith and partner Jamie Horn became parents in May 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Sheridan’s fans react?

Devoted followers on Twitter let Sheridan know they had her back and were looking forward to the release of her book.

One person replied to her tweet: “I hope writing it has helped you but you owe no one anything lovely. Just stay true and kind to yourself.”

Another respondent wrote: “You don’t ever have to explain anything. You are you.”

Read more: This Morning: Sheridan Smith embarrassed as dogs have sex on air leaving viewers in hysterics

And a third supporter also told Sheridan – who has previously opened up about suffering with imposter syndrome – that people believe in her.

They said: “I hope you know that you don’t have to justify or explain yourself.

“You are a most perfect version of yourself and there is no one else ore qualified to be you than you. Anyone worth worrying about will understand no matter what.”

Sheridan has spoken previously about her mental health (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Sheridan was hailed last year for being the subject of documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum.

In it she addressed her battles with anxiety and depression and fears both could return after giving birth.

She said at the time: “My dad died and I think things that I hadn’t dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally.

“It was like a bomb went off in my head. Now I feel like I’ve got a second chance at life.

“It’s such a huge thing to have a baby. If you’ve had a mental health issue in the past, you worry it will rear its ugly head again.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.