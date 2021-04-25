Sheridan Smith befriends murder victim’s mum in preparation for new role

Sheridan Smith has reportedly befriended a grief-stricken mother in preparation for a new role.

The Cilla actress, 39, has become mates with Sarah Sak, 55, it seems.

Sarah lost her son Anthony Walgate, 23, to the ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port, 46.

And it was her unwavering persistence with the initially skeptical police that helped track down the serial killer.

Now the tragic murder of Anthony is being covered in an upcoming BBC series.

And Sheridan has been cast as his mum Sarah.

Sheridan and Sarah have met in person and regularly exchange texts.

The former Gavin & Stacey star has even reportedly promised Sarah another visit with her baby son Billy.

Supermarket worker Sarah told The Mirror she’s thrilled with their blossoming friendship.

She said: “Sheridan walked in and within five minutes it was like I’d known her forever.

“She’s so down to earth and had a cuppa with me and my sister Kate.

“She said she always wants to meet the people she plays and she hoped she would do me proud.”

What happened to Anthony Walgate?

Fashion student Anthony died at the hands of serial killer Stephen Port.

They’d met on the gay dating app Grindr.

His body was found in June 2014 outside Port’s East London flat.

Traces of date-rape drug GHB were found in Anthony’s system.

However, the convicted killer originally told police he’d stumbled upon Anthony on the street.

Later Stephen changed his story and said Anthony had died in his flat from an accidental drug overdose – following consensual sex.

He was convicted of perverting the course of justice in March 2015 however, released on an electronic tag in June 2015.

Stephen went on to murder at least three more victims.

Sarah refused to believe his story and begged the police to further investigate him.

The upcoming BBC drama, Four Lives, will reveal how police only thoroughly investigated the cases once Sarah and the additional grieving families joined together to put further pressure on the authorities.

Sarah added that she’d wanted Sheridan Smith to play her – and is absolutely thrilled she agreed.

And after watching Sheridan film a scene, she says she has her persona down “to a Tee.”

When will the Sheridan Smith Grindr killer show be out?

The series is currently in post-production.

However, it will not air until an inquest into all of the victims’ has been carried out.

This means it may not hit our screens until at least 2022.

