The Brit Awards 2021 welcomed a host of famous faces – but it appears all eyes were on Sheridan Smith as she graced the red carpet last night (May 11).

The Cilla actress, 39, looked incredible as she left baby son Billy at home for an evening of music and partying.

Sheridan welcomed the tot with fiancé Jamie Horn last year.

Sheridan Smith attends the Brit Awards 2021

During the rare outing, Sheridan stunned in a black velvet dress with a choker-style feature and long sleeves.

She completed the look with a pair of matching black heels.

Meanwhile, her hair was pulled into a high ponytail.

Showing off the look, Sheridan posed for a series of playful snaps on the red carpet.

Furthermore, she also grabbed music artist Rag’n’Bone Man for a shot.

She called meeting the singer an “honour” as she cuddled next to him.

Sheridan Smith looked incredible at the Brit Awards 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite her excitement, fans couldn’t help but comment on Sheridan’s “tiny” appearance.

One pointed out: “You look so diddy.”

A second said: “You’re a pint-sized goddess.”

In addition, a third wrote: “He makes you look so tiny. I hope you have the best night.”

Another gushed: “Mummy is out out.”

A fifth said: “You look stunning, hope you have fun.”

Sheridan welcomed a son with fiancé Jamie Horn last year (SplashNews.com)

Sheridan vows ‘the truth will come out’ in new book

Meanwhile, the outing comes days after Sheridan teased her upcoming autobiography.

In her teaser, she promised a “lot of truths will come out” and threatened “snakes” with legal action.

In a now-deleted tweet, Sheridan penned: “Can’t wait for you guys to read the book, a lot of truths will come out! I hope you finally understand.”

Furthermore, she wrote on Instagram Stories: “Never again will I trust snakes! Shady snakes lie low and act big! Wait till I tell you.”

While some fans were concerned by Sheridan’s posts, many offered their support.

One said: “I hope writing it has helped you but you owe no one anything lovely. Just stay true and kind to yourself.”

