Shane Richie confirms first job out of I’m A Celebrity as he’s ‘inundated with work offers’

Shane Richie has confirmed his first job since leaving I’m A Celebrity on Thursday evening.

The former EastEnders actor, 56, narrowly avoided making it to the I’m A Celeb final.

But luckily for him, he is reportedly now ‘inundated with work offers.’

Shane confirmed that he will reprise his role as Hugo/Loco Chanelle on the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The star said: “I can’t wait to swap my castle walking boots for a pair of high heels and return to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in January.

Shane was a divisive figure with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie confirmed his upcoming job

“After 2020 we could all do with little bit of glitter in the grey and having been with Jamie both in the West End and on UK Tour it’s going to be a fabulous way to start the New Year.”

Read more: Shane Richie’s wife Christie says she can’t believe how much weight he’s lost

This gig comes in the wake of reports that Shane is a hot ticket since his I’m A Celebrity stint.

He is apparently being flooded with some huge work gigs that could revive his somewhat flagging career.

A source told The Mirror: “Before going in Shane said he’d love to go back to EastEnders in 2021 but there are now other offers on the table too over the next 12 months.

Shane’s career may be back on track! (Credit: ITV)

He’d complained about money issues several times

“ITV are interested in using him in some projects, and he has theatre work and other avenues to explore too.

Read more: Will I’m A Celebrity stay in the UK for 2021? Producers drop major hint

“He was a huge star in the 90s and there is nothing to stop him having a big comeback in 2021.”

This will no doubt be fantastic news for Shane.

He’d said prior to going into the Welsh Castle that he was mainly doing the reality show for money.

Shane previously said he’d like to return to EastEnders (Credit: ITV)

He even said he’d gotten into so much debt during the pandemic he was borrowing money off friends.

Shane told The Sun: “And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.



“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

He also moaned about how work had dried up for him this year while in the castle.

Rejected from a Mr Tumble movie role, he said getting an audition was near impossible in 2020.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.