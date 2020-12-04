I’m A Celebrity 2020 will come to an end tonight. However, there’s one question on fans’ lips: Will the show stay in Wales in 2021?

Going by what one of the show’s bosses has to say, the answer could very well be ‘yes’. And that might even be the case even if the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a production concern.

The show has remained a hit with viewers, despite the switch from the Australian jungle to north Wales.

Will I’m A Celebrity stay in Wales in 2021? Fans would like to see a return to Gwrych Castle (Credit: Google)

The 2020 series has commanded huge telly audiences from the first episode, seeing its second biggest launch ratings since 2013.

Bosses have declared the rejigged format a success, too. Furthermore, it seems basing the celebrities’ camp in a castle may have helped reduce costs as well.

We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward.

Executive Producer Richard Cowles admitted bosses were not initially overjoyed at the essential location change.

However, he teased it might be an option under consideration in the future.

Castles could remain in the iconic I’m A Celebrity intro (Credit: IAC YouTube)

‘We’ve learned a lot’

He said to Broadcast magazine: “Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice. But we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.

“We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?”

The TV exec also insisted the series had not suffered any dip in entertainment quality.

Richard continued: “It has been a different [type of show] because the environment is different, but it is absolutely as good as ever in terms of what audiences see on screen.”

The castle’s payout has suited various challenges (Credit: ITV)

It was also suggested that new versions of the show could be inspired by the changes. Richard implied the solution of heading to Gwrych Castle instead had caught the attention of other production companies because it was a less expensive process.

A potential expansion in the I’m A Celebrity franchise would certainly be welcomed by fans.

It was reported only yesterday that many were hopeful there could be a summer series of I’m A Celebrity in the future, as well as the winter one.

And could that mean other reality series follow suit with similar tweaks?

The I’m a Celebrity final airs on ITV tonight, Friday December 4, at 9pm.

