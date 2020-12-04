I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie’s wife reveals shock over his appearance after weeks in castle

Shane Richie has stunned his wife by his impressive weight loss after competing on I’m A Celebrity.

The former EastEnders actor, 56, may have only been away from home for just over two weeks – but still dropped a considerable amount of weight.

Shane’s wife, Christie Goddard, says she can’t believe how good her hubby looks.

And she’s particularly impressed by his re-emerged jawline.

Speaking to The Mirror, Christie gushed: “I am really surprised at how different he looks. We knew he would lose some weight and in some respects he went in there looking at it like a boot camp.

Shane’s wife Christie says he’s lost a load of weight (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane Richie’s wife say about his weight loss?

“To see that jawline after all these years, it was like greeting an old friend! I haven’t seen it in years.”

She even said she wondered whether he’d be able to keep the weight off.

Especially as the festive season is now upon us.

Shane narrowly avoided reaching the final three on I’m A Celebrity on Thursday night.

The actor, famous for playing Alfie Moon on EastEnders, looked absolutely gutted to be voted out.

Shane Richie married wife Christie back in 2007 (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Shane say about leaving I’m A Celebrity?

While necking back a glass of champagne, he told Ant and Dec that he’d loved his time on the show.

And that he’d tried to be his authentic self throughout his time in the Welsh castle.

“You’ve got to embrace it – you’ve got to be an open book. You can’t fake it here. You can maybe do a couple days but not after that.”

Shane also agreed with Ant and Dec that he worked hard to keep up the camp’s morale.

Shane seemed genuinely stunned to be out (Credit: ITV)

He said: “If I saw someone in the corner or sort of drifting away – I would think right what can we do?”

Before adding: “Let’s have some fun… I just wanted everyone to have the same experience as I was having.”

But he managed to avoid talking about his presumed camp enemy AJ Pritchard at all.



The pair appeared to fall out over dish washing duties. But the former Strictly dancer wasn’t mentioned at all in Shane’s final interview on the show.

However, AJ did make a rather awkward swipe at his former campmates after leaving the show.

As he liked a Tweet that read: “If both @Mo_Farah and @Aj11Ace go tonight in the double eviction don’t think I will be bothered to watch the rest of the show as they are the only ones I am tuning in for tbh. Most genuine and down to Earth, not playing up to the cameras all the time #ImACeleb #ajpritchard.”

