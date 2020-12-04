The son of I’m A Celeb star Shane Richie, Shane Nolan, has blasted AJ Pritchard fans for attacking him on social media.

His EastEnders actor dad was voted off the show last night (Thursday, December 3).

And within minutes of the reality show departure, Shane Jr was taunting users he accused of “giving him [blank]”.

Son Shane has not held back on social media himself over his perception of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ.

Shane Nolan is the son of I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Before AJ was eliminated on Wednesday evening, Shane Jr admitted he hadn’t warmed to the dancer.

“I can’t help it, AJ winds me up. He does. I don’t really know why either #ImACeleb,” Shane Jr tweeted.

I can’t help it, AJ winds me up.

However, after AJ was voted off, Shane Jr seemed to call for a virtual truce.

He tweeted following clashes with AJ fans: “Can I just say I don’t agree with some of the comments said about AJ tonight.

The atmosphere was not always great between Shane and AJ in the I’m A Celeb castle (Credit: ITV)

Son of I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie ‘not bothered’

“I’m not actually that bothered.

“He seems sound but just not my cup of tea and I’m sure he would feel the same. Now move on folks.”

But ‘not being bothered’ seemed to change within 24 hours, as Shane Jr batted away several users who took exception to his views.

Nonetheless, Shane Jr seemed to play down the interactions, laughing off antagonistic messages.

He tweeted: “AJ fans giving me [blank]… now that’s hilarious.”

Can I just say I don’t agree with some of the comments said about AJ tonight , I’m not actually that bothered 😂😂 he seems sound but just not my cup of tea and I’m sure he wud feel the same. Now move on folks 😂 — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) December 3, 2020

Shane Nolan slaps down viewers

One user didn’t seem to know AJ was already out of I’m A Celebrity.

But they still claimed the posts being directed at Shane Jr were nothing to do with being AJ’s fans. Instead, they claimed Shane Jr was “horrible” and “jealous”.

They continued: “More people backed AJ over your dad and you can’t handle that. Honestly just grow up mate your dad didn’t even win lol.”

Shane Jr responded by focusing on the clear misunderstanding that AJ was still part of the show.

He replied: “I mean they clearly didn’t.”

Shane Richie was voted off last night (Credit: ITV)

He has also previously slammed AJ as “a little [blank]” on Instagram and suggested he should ‘shut up’ after arguing with his dad over not cleaning the cooking equipment in the castle.

Shane Jr has had plenty of online support from his own and his dad’s fans, too.

Over 40 users reacted to his comments about being ‘given [blank]’, with many mocking AJ and his supporters.

“Imagine them thinking you won’t stick up for your dad though,” chuckled one.

And a third complimented Shane Jr: “Great tweets throughout the series Shane, bless you all fella.”

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! final airs on ITV tonight, Friday December 4, at 9pm.

