I’m A Celebrity star Russell Watson has revealed ITV is picking up his dentistry bill.

The opera star damaged his gnashers during the Laughing Stocks challenge, his first Bushtucker trial.

Russell, 54, performed well as he dipped his head into a barrel of slime, rotten veg, fish guts and maggots.

But during the attempt, in which he teamed up with Ruthie Henshall, he managed to chip a tooth.

Ouch! Russell Watson points to his problem during his early moments on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: IAC YouTube)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 hit with fresh COVID crisis as ‘crew are forced to isolate unpaid’

At the time, Russell’s fellow celebs reacted with concern. Russell, however, managed to push on.

Happily, Russell will soon be blessed with a full set of working fangs after ITV stump up for his to be fixed.

Russell said during an appearance on talkRADIO: “It’s all right, they’re [ITV] going to pay for a new set of false teeth for me, I’ll be fine.”

The trial saw Ruthie positioned in medieval stocks as she set up a joke.

I’m A Celebrity stars Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher and Jessica Plummer react with concern (Credit: IAC YouTube)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers left divided after former EastEnders actor Shane Richie is voted out

Russell then had to locate the written-down punchline in the barrel using only his mouth.

How Russell Watson reacted to Ant and Dec’s teasing on I’m A Celebrity

Coming in for some teasing from hosts Ant and Dec as he reflected on his efforts, Russell demonstrated injury does not hold him back.

Dec joked he wouldn’t be able to belt out his biggest opera hits due to the problem tooth.

But Russell started singing Nessun Dorma in an over-the-top fashion and emphasising the whistle from the fresh gap.

Viewers were confused as to how he managed to injure himself on what appeared to be a mostly mushy substance.

Russell still aced the challenge with Ruthie Henshall (Credit: IAC YouTube)

One person at the time asked on Twitter: “How do you chip your tooth on rotten tomatoes?”

Someone else wrote: “I don’t understand how Russell hurt himself. Are fish guts really solid?”

And a third person added: “Tooth fairy is coming for Russell tonight.”

I don’t understand how Russell hurt himself. Are fish guts really solid?

ED! has contacted a representative for ITV for comment.

Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay are the final contenders for the King or Queen of the Castle title.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan is the favourite with the bookies to win, with Giovanna just behind in the odds.

The I’m a Celebrity final airs on ITV tonight, Friday December 4, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.