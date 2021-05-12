Neil Connery, the younger brother of late actor Sean, is dead after battling a long illness.

The sad news comes seven months after the death of the James Bond star, who passed away in November last year.

In a tribute post to Neil, family friend Steve Begg described him as “looking and sounding like his big bro”.

Neil Connery dead: Who was Sean’s younger brother?

Furthermore, Steve said: “My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning I’m sad to report.

“He considered me a lacklustre challenge when it came to the drinking stakes but I considered him with respect.

“Going out with him was always interesting to say the least. Miss you Neil.”

Going out with him was always interesting to say the least

Neil previously appeared alongside his older sibling in spoof Operation Kid Brother in 1967.

The retired Scottish actor leaves behind his wife Eleanor.

Furthermore, Neil was a father to daughters Martine and Leone.

Sean Connery’s younger brother Neil is dead after battling a long illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Sean Connery die?

Meanwhile, Sean passed away last year after suffering from dementia.

The actor’s wife revealed how she was with her husband as he gently slipped away in his sleep at their home in the Bahamas.

At the time, Micheline told the Daily Mail he was a “model of a man” who had struggled to communicate in his final months.

Read more: How many James Bond films did Sean Connery star in and what other movies was he famous for?

Micheline added: “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.

“I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

Furthermore, she said: “He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

The James Bond actor passed away in November last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following his death, tributes flooded in for the 007 star.

Pierce Brosnan, who also played the spy four times in the 1990s, shared a heartfelt message.

He wrote: “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself.

Read more: Sean Connery: Daughter-in-law Fiona shares poignant family photo of Bond actor

“You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever.

“You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.