Bond star Sean Connery is seen smiling as he poses alongside his son Jason and his partner Fiona in a poignant family photograph which has come to light following the actor’s death.

Sir Sean passed away yesterday (October 31).

He was 90 years old and had been battling dementia, it has been revealed.

His wife of 45 years, Micheline, revealed she was by his side as he gently slipped away.

Sir Sean Connery passed away yesterday after battling dementia and so many tributes have flooded in (Credit: Splash News)

Last family photo of Bond star Sean Connery

As well as a lasting film legacy, Sir Sean also leaves behind grown-up sons Jason and Stephane.

And it’s with Jason that Sir Sean is seen in one of the actor’s very last photos.

Read more: Sean Connery’s widow shares details of the actor’s heartbreaking final moments

It was shared by daughter-in-law Fiona Upton and shows the Bond actor celebrating his 89th birthday.

It took place last August.

In the picture, the veteran actor appears to be in good spirits and can be seen giving a half-smile and raising his finger up into the air.

Sitting either side of him are Fiona and Jason – and the pair are smiling from ear-to-ear.

One of the last pictures of Bond star Sean Connery with daughter-in-law Fiona and son Jason (Credit: Instagram)

Son Jason pays tribute

Yesterday, after the actor’s death was announced, Jason paid tribute to his dad.

He said: “A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful.

Jason also said the family were “working at understanding this huge event” and hinted at the illness his father had been suffering from.

Read more: Sean Connery’s son pays tribute to his father

Widow Micheline confirmed today (November 1) that Sean had been suffering from dementia.

As a result, he was unable to communicate properly and, she said, left him with “no life”.

Sean’s family are ‘working at understanding’ his death, although he had been ill for some time (Credit: Splash News)

Dementia ‘took its toll’

She told the Daily Mail the illness “took its toll” on the much-loved James Bond actor.

“It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted,” she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your memories of Sean.