Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell
Scott Mitchell thought he’d never find love again after Barbara Windsor’s death

Barbara sadly died in 2020

By Amelia Ward

Scott Mitchell, the widower of Barbara Windsor, thought he would never find love again after his wife died from Alzheimer’s in 2020.

The 60-year-old has announced he is in a relationship with Babs’ former colleague, EastEnders actress Tanya Franks.

But Scott’s new happiness is a far cry from how he felt when he was in the depths of grief.

Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor at the Pride of Britain awards
Scott and Barbara were together for almost 30 years (Credit: Splash News)

Scott Mitchell thought he’d never love again after Barbara Windsor

As reported by the Mirror, Scott told David Walliams last year: “I was blessed to have crossed paths with Barbara. On paper, it shouldn’t have worked, but it did with us, and I am so thankful that she chose me to share her life with because I don’t think I will ever find another.”

National treasure Barbara died from Alzheimer’s in 2020, with Scott labelling the disease as “cruel”. He explained how he knew it was time for her to leave EastEnders: “She said to me, ‘I was doing this thing today and I just went blank, the lines wouldn’t come to me.’

“I said to her, ‘Bar, maybe this is the time you need to come away from EastEnders.'”

Relationship news for Scott

Scott’s new partner, Tanya, 55, starred as Rainie Cross in the soap – sister of Tanya Branning. She has also helped with campaigning and fundraising in memory of Barbara, founding dementia charity ELIMTIA.

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell with EastEnders stars at London Marathon
Scott and Tanya have found love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple decided to go official with their relationship while on holiday in Greece. He confirmed the news to The Sun, saying: “Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together.”

A source also told the tabloid: “Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy. His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with.

I am so thankful that she chose me to share her life with because I don’t think I will ever find another.

“It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future. They made the decision to update their wider circles while on holiday in Greece and everyone was over the moon.

“There is so much friendship and respect between them both and they’re taking things slowly.”

