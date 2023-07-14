Tanya Franks’ life unveiled as she finds love with Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell

EastEnders star Tanya Franks has found love with Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, it has been reported today.

But who is Tanya Franks? What has she been in? Here’s everything we know about the soap star…

Tanya has been appearing on EastEnders since 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Who is EastEnders star Tanya Franks?

55-year-old Tanya was a regular on Albert Square – on and off – for 15 years. Making her debut in 2007, Tanya portrayed Rainie Cross on the soap until she left last year.

Tanya had three seperate guest stints on the show in 2007, 2008, and 2010. She also then made guest appearances in 2011, 2014, and 2015.

In 2018, Tanya joined EastEnders full-time, with Rainie now married to her former brother-in-law, Max Branning.

She then made her final appearances (for now, anyway) in August last year.

Tanya portrayed Rainie on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What else has EastEnders star Tanya Franks been in?

Tanya has an extensive acting CV – with her role on EastEnders being one of many appearances on some of the biggest shows on British television.

Tanya’s first TV role was portraying Karen Ellis in Family Affairs on Channel 5. The now 55-year-old appeared on the show between 2000 and 2003, appearing in 147 episodes.

A stint on The Bill between 2004 and 2005 was then followed by appearances in Doctors and Skins.

Between 2013 and 2015, Tanya then appeared in the hit crime drama Broadchurch, alongside former Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant. She played the role of Lucy Stevens – the sister of Olivia Colman’s character, Ellie.

Appearances in Vera, Grantchester, Inside No.9, and Silent Witness have followed.

Tanya has also founded a dementia and Alzheimer’s charity called ELIMTIA. Her stepfather, Derek, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013.

On the ELIMTIA, Tanya wrote: “At the top of the page, you can see me with my step-father, Derek, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and my mother, Anne, who is his 24/7 carer. Due to our experience as a family living with dementia, and also through close friends having similar experiences, my non-profit company Elimtia has been created.”

Tanya has found love with Scott (Credit: ITV)

Tanya and Scott Mitchell

It was reported that Tanya was in a relationship with actor James Barriscale. He has appeared in the likes of Terminator: Dark Fate and Silent Witness.

However, today (Friday, July 14) it was then revealed that Tanya is now in a relationship with Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell. Their relationship comes three years after Barbara’s death, aged 83.

“Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together,” Scott told The Sun today.

“Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy. His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with. It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future,” a source told The Sun.

It has since been revealed that Barbara gave Scott her blessing to “move on” following her passing.

“Before she died, Barbara told me to cry, be broken-hearted, then have the best time. Knowing Barbara, she would have remarried – a nice 25-year-old by now! Now it’s time to think about me and my future. Barbara will always be a massive part of my life, but she would want me to move on,” he told Best magazine earlier this year.

