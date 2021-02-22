Sarah Harding has shared an update on her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

The 39-year-old former Girls Aloud star was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer early last year.

Taking to Instagram today (February 22), the singer posted a rare update on her treatment and thanked fans for their support.

Sarah Harding has shared an update on her cancer battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding update: What did the singer say?

Alongside the cover of her upcoming book, Sarah revealed she spent Christmas with her mum.

She penned: “Hi everyone! I hope you are keeping safe and as well as possible with everything that’s going on.

Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much

“I know I’m not really that present on here which I promise I’ll try to get a bit better at, as honestly it means the world to me when I come on and see all your well wishes.”

In addition, she shared: “Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much. So here’s a little update from me… Mum, the dogs and I had a really lovely but quiet Christmas together, which was different to my usual, but seemed a fitting way to end such a strange year.

“And since then, in between treatments and hospital visits I’ve managed to finish my book!

“I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out.”

What should fans expect from Sarah’s book?

Sarah went on to reveal she has named the book after Girls Aloud track, Hear Me Out.

She continued: “I can’t rewrite history; all I can do is be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve. It’s really the only way I know.

Sarah broke her silence on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I want to show people the real me. Or perhaps remind them.

“Because, somewhere – amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a pop star – the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost.

“She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out.”

The post marks the first time Sarah has spoken out since the start of December.

The star’s book will revisit her time in Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Sarah diagnosed with breast cancer?

Back in August, Sarah first revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer.

The singer, who found out earlier in 2020, has since moved in with her mum.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s former bandmate, Kimberley Walsh, revealed they had planned to meet up before Christmas.

However, the group had to postpone plans due to lockdown restrictions.

