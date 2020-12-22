Girls Aloud have had to scrap their latest plans to reunite with Sarah Harding this Christmas because of the coronavirus.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh had hoped to meet up with Sarah in December.

The singer is currently in the middle of battling cancer.

The band don’t get together very often, but Sarah’s tragic diagnosis has brought the group even closer together again.

However, because of the strict new Tier 4 rules and Sarah’s illness, the group have had to postpone plans to check in on her.

The band were hoping to visit Sarah Harding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Girls Aloud reunion plans scrapped

“We were hoping we were all going to get together before Christmas with Sarah but with restrictions it’s been so tricky,” Kimberley told OK! Magazine.

The West-End star recently revealed that she’s expecting another child.

Read more: Sarah Harding ‘moves in with mum’ after cancer diagnosis

She says she had hoped to tell all her bandmates in person, but sadly the latest lockdown rules didn’t allow for it.

“I’ve told Cheryl and Nicola, because I’ve seen them, but I need to tell Nadine and Sarah!

“I didn’t really want to tell them over text,” she added.

Sarah was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah Harding gives cancer update

The Girls Aloud star has been battling cancer this year.

The singer took to social media earlier this month to share that she is continuing to “fighting as hard” as she can.

Sarah explained: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post. Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me.

Read more: Sarah Harding’s ex Chad Johnson breaks silence following her cancer diagnosis

“I can’t deny that things are tough right now. But I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how!”

Sarah is keeping fans up to date with her battle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah first revealed back in August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

While sharing her diagnosis on Instagram, she explained that it has tragically spread to other parts of her body.

Kimberley opened up about hearing the news of Sarah’s diagnosis for the first time earlier this year.

In an interview with The Sun, she said “I am completely devastated, it’s been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact.

“She knows we’re there for her every step of the way.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.