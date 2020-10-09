Sarah Harding has moved back in with her mum as she battles breast cancer.

The Girls Aloud star, who told fans she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August, is believed to be “holding up well” since moving in with her mum Marie.

The move will reportedly give the 38-year-old singer the best chance of beating cancer.

Sarah Harding has ‘moved in’ with her mum as she battles cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding moves in with her mum

According to The Sun, Sarah now lives with her mum in Manchester.

A friend told the publication: “Sarah has been supported by her friends and family throughout everything but her mum Marie has been her absolute rock.

“After learning she had cancer Sarah moved back to Marie’s home in Manchester so she could start treatment with her mum caring for her.”

The pal revealed that Sarah was “holding up well” following intensive treatment, adding: “Being with her mum is the best place for her.”

The Girls Aloud star is ‘holding up well’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah’s breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah previously confirmed on Twitter that she had advanced-stage breast cancer.

The singer said she found out earlier in 2020 and had since learned that it had spread.

She rose to fame alongside bandmates Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh in Girls Aloud.

Sarah tweeted: “Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital.

“So I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

Since then, Sarah has been supported by the likes of Gloria Hunniford and Linda Nolan.

Sarah rose to fame in Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Girls Aloud support

Meanwhile, former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley admitted that she’s in contact with Sarah “all the time” after her shock cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with The Sun, Kimberley said: “I am completely devastated, it’s been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact.

“She knows we’re there for her every step of the way.”

Cheryl also responded to Sarah’s emotional post by leaving a broken-hearted emoji.

