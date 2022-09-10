Sam Womack has shared her ‘heartbreak’ over a recent family tragedy with her Instagram fans.

The former EastEnders star revealed last month she is battling breast cancer.

And just a couple of weeks after that she updated followers by telling them she was recovering from an operation.

Sadly, however, Sam has been dealt a blow after losing her pet dog Lola.

Playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders alongside Rita Simons as Roxy Mitchell (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Womack pays tribute to Lola on Instagram

Sam shared her devastation at the passing of her beloved Lola yesterday (Friday September 9).

She uploaded 10 snaps of her memories of the pretty pet, including several of Lola enjoying time on beaches and with other dogs.

It is thought Lola may have been a German Shepherd mix.

Actress Sam, 49, captioned the post: “My heart is broken.

“My soulmate Lola. Cannot cope with losing you, not now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus)

‘So heart-wrenchingly sad’

Celebrity friends and dozens of followers were quick to respond to Sam’s poignant posts and express their sympathies.

Among those to offer their condolences and support in the comments section was Sam’s ex Walford co-star Rita Simons.

She wrote: “Love you.”

Other famous faces rushing to console Sam included Denise Van Outen, Natalie Appleton, Gaby Roslin and Julie Graham.

Denise offered: “I’m so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you.”

All Saints singer Natalie added several heartbreak emojis to her words, writing: “I just can’t.

“So heart-wrenchingly sad. Oh Lola, oh Sammy.”

I’m so sorry to hear this. Thinking of you.

Gaby, meanwhile, wrote: “Oh Sam. So sorry. Sending love.”

And Julie said: “Darling I’m so sorry.”

Sam Womack recently revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam’s cancer

Mum-of-two Sam broke the news about her cancer in August as she reflected on passing of Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Stars of stage and screen across the world marked the iconic actress’ passing with tributes packed full of happy memories.

Sam was among them. But her tribute also included personal health news of her own.

Sharing an image of herself with Olivia, Sam recalled at the time: “This was the most magical of evenings.

“Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Within a fortnight, Sam offered further details on her condition – confirming she had undergone an op.

Sam also said she had been served nourishing soup as she recuperated, as well as turmeric and ginger.

She went on to add she felt “loved and grateful”.

All best wishes for her continued recovery. And condolences on the sad passing of Lola, who was clearly very loved too.

Read more: EastEnders’ Samantha Womack feeling ‘grateful’ as she issues update following breast cancer op

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.