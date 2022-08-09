Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack has revealed on Twitter that she’s battling cancer.

The actress, who was known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC soap, shared the sad news on Twitter on Tuesday.

She was paying tribute to actress Olivia Newton-John, who has died, as she told fans she’s battling breast cancer.

Samantha has revealed she’s battling breast cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samantha Womack cancer

She wrote on Twitter: “This was the most magical of evenings.

Read more: John Travolta leads heartbreaking tributes to Olivia Newton-John following her death

“Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

Fans have offered their support in the comments as one said: “Wishing you all the best Sam. Sending you lots of love and hugs.”

Another wrote: “You’ve got this! Chin up, each day at a time and you will smash it.”

A third tweeted: “So sorry to hear this. Wishing you love and strength throughout your journey.”

“Sorry to hear that Sam,” a fourth added. “Sending strength and love to you and the family.”

Samantha was offered support from her fans on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Grease actress Olivia’s husband confirmed her death in a heartbreaking statement.

It read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

The statement added that her “healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues” through her foundation.

Tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia’s close friend and Grease co-star John Travolta wrote on Instagram: “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.