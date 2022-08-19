EastEnders star Samantha Womack has given fans an update after having a breast cancer operation.

The actress, 49, announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after the passing of Grease legend Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Taking to Twitter to pay her tribute at the time, former EastEnders actress Samantha wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Samantha Womack on breast cancer operation

Sharing how she’s doing following her operation, Samantha posted on Instagram yesterday (August 18): “Recuperating after breast cancer op.

“My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade butternut squash soup in the evening… feeling loved and grateful.”

She shared a snap of her soup and her dog looking up at the camera.

Many fans sent their love to Samantha

Many of Samantha’s 85.7 k followers sent their messages of support.

One person wrote: “So sorry you’re having to deal with this. Get well soon.”

A second said: “Get well soon, sending you so much love and positivity.”

“Sending you lots of love and hugs your way. Thinking of you. Please take care of yourself, love you. Stay safe always,” another added.

Samantha, who is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell on EastEnders, has been married to actor Mark Womack, 61, since 2009. The couple share son Benjamin, 21, and daughter Lily, 17.

Mark, who has appeared in Liverpool 1 and Emmerdale, is also the father of Michael, 27, from a previous relationship.

