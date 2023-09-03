Sam Thompson has teased getting engaged to Strictly 2023 star Zara McDermott.

Made In Chelsea star Zara is set to take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this month. Recent reports claimed that Sam is “dreading” his girlfriend doing the show because of the so-called ‘curse’.

However, appearing to shut down those claims, Sam has now spoken about popping the question to Zara.

Sam teased that he wants to propose to Zara (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott

Speaking to The Sun, Sam said: “I need to get the engagement sorted, but I don’t know when that would be. She is filming two documentaries, she has Strictly coming up and so much on her plate. I am so proud of her.

“She came home recently and said, ‘Would you mind if I just sit on the sofa while you watch football and I play The Sims?'”

I need to get the engagement sorted, but I don’t know when that would be.

Sam’s comments come weeks after sources claimed that he felt fearful of the Strictly ‘curse’. Zara had cheated on him while taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity back in 2019.

A source claimed to OK!: “They broke up because of it but have claimed to be super strong ever since. Sam is massively dreading history repeating itself and the Strictly curse is definitely playing on his mind.”

They added: “The pair have got through choppy waters before and Zara has remained fiercely loyal since the last drama they went through. Hopefully Sam will soon realise he’s overthinking a lot of his concerns.”

However, it seems Sam is wholeheartedly supporting Zara’s Strictly stint. He said on Instagram after the news was announced: “Let’s goooooooo love you goose.”

Reality star Zara is doing Strictly this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara previously spoke of her regret over cheating on Sam. Zara was unfaithful with music executive Brahim Fouradi during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

At the time the news broke, Zara told New!: “The biggest thing I’ve learnt is that sometimes you have to be vulnerable and hold your hands up and own your mistakes. You have to say: ‘I messed up and I’m incredibly sorry.'”

At that time, Sam also said he “believed in forgiveness” as he reunited with Zara.

