Angela Scanlon smiling while wearing a green jacket as she talks about Strictly Come Dancing 2023
TV

Strictly fans torn as Angela Scanlon spills details on her pro partner: ‘I now know!’

Will her partner see her lift the Glitterball Trophy?

By Entertainment Daily

Broadcaster Angela Scanlon has fans dancing up a storm online after teasing news of her Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Angela could barely contain herself as she took to social media to announce that she knew who her “Strictly partner” was.

The TV presenter and journalist could be seen looking around in the video to avoid being spotted as she told fans she was partnered with a “man” and that he was “really good at dancing”.

Angela Scanlon talking while on The One Show on BBC One
Angela shared a video where she could barely keep her composure (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Angela dancing with?

The short Instagram video was captioned: “I now know who my #Strictly partner is, I didn’t realise how hideously anxious I was waiting, the control freak within losing her sweet little mind.

“Anyway, I’ve been put out of my misery & I am bloody delighted, we haven’t started training yet but I already feel a bit calmer which I’m sure is deluded but I’m leaving in for now… Hit me your guess?!!”

Angela looked like she was struggling to process who she was dancing with and keeping it a secret from her followers. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions as to who her mystery dance partner was.

Fans predict who she will partner

“I hope it’s Gorka [Marquez]!!!” an onlooker added.

Another chimed in: “Kai [Widdrington]. Please Kai!!”

Kai Widdrington and Gorka Márquez appeared to be her followers’ favourite options.

One social media user said: “Gorka hopefully, but Kai would be great too! Can’t wait to find out!!!”

Another said in: “Kai I think hahahaha and what a legend you are.”

However, someone wrote: “I think Gorka but would love to see you with Kai.”

An additional name added to the mix was Graziano, as a fan said: “I can see you dancing with Graziano [Di Prima].”

Johannes Radebe was also thrown in by several of her followers.

Presenter Angela Scanlon winking as she dances in a teaser for Strictly Come Dancing
Angela has teased her followers that she knows who her Strictly partner is (Credit: YouTube)

Could she win Strictly?

Kai won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2022 special with partner Alexandra Mardell. He was tipped to win with presenter AJ Odudu before she withdrew due to injury in 2021.

Heartthrob Gorka has made it to the show’s final a few times but has yet to lift the Glitterball trophy, so could this season be his chance if he partners with Angela?

Her news, as exciting as it was, also prompted several fans to show their annoyance. By revealing that she knew who her partner was it ruined the surprise partnering segment in the show.

One dissatisfied viewer said: “According to the BBC it’s a surprise on the night thanks @angelascanlon, you have exposed another BBC Strictly lie. Keep your Sundays free for the Sunday show.”

Angela will have her work cut out for her this season as she competes against celebrities such as Layton Williams, Amanda Abbington, Eddie Kadi, Zara McDermott and Nigel Harman.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon left furious over BBC producer’s comments

YouTube video player

Are you looking forward to watching Strictly Come Dancing with Angela Scanlon this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.

Related Topics

Angela Scanlon Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Max George Tom Parker split image
Max George fights back tears as he thanks Ben Shephard for helping to fulfill Tom Parker wish
Presenter Jonnie Irwin talking on BBC
Jonnie Irwin congratulated by fans as he shares ‘incredible’ news
Emmerdale first look week 36 comp image: Lydia, Caleb, Belle
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for September 4-8
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking serious
Prince Harry ‘grim-faced’ at Beyonce concert with Meghan as couple ‘very out of kilter’
Kate Middleton / Prince Andrew / Prince William
Andrew is using William and Kate as a ‘royal PR shield’ as he looks to make public return
Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Inside Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s lavish London home with stunning garden