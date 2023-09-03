Strictly fans torn as Angela Scanlon spills details on her pro partner: ‘I now know!’

Broadcaster Angela Scanlon has fans dancing up a storm online after teasing news of her Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Angela could barely contain herself as she took to social media to announce that she knew who her “Strictly partner” was.

The TV presenter and journalist could be seen looking around in the video to avoid being spotted as she told fans she was partnered with a “man” and that he was “really good at dancing”.

Angela shared a video where she could barely keep her composure (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Angela dancing with?

The short Instagram video was captioned: “I now know who my #Strictly partner is, I didn’t realise how hideously anxious I was waiting, the control freak within losing her sweet little mind.

“Anyway, I’ve been put out of my misery & I am bloody delighted, we haven’t started training yet but I already feel a bit calmer which I’m sure is deluded but I’m leaving in for now… Hit me your guess?!!”

Angela looked like she was struggling to process who she was dancing with and keeping it a secret from her followers. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions as to who her mystery dance partner was.

Fans predict who she will partner

“I hope it’s Gorka [Marquez]!!!” an onlooker added.

Another chimed in: “Kai [Widdrington]. Please Kai!!”

Kai Widdrington and Gorka Márquez appeared to be her followers’ favourite options.

One social media user said: “Gorka hopefully, but Kai would be great too! Can’t wait to find out!!!”

Another said in: “Kai I think hahahaha and what a legend you are.”

However, someone wrote: “I think Gorka but would love to see you with Kai.”

An additional name added to the mix was Graziano, as a fan said: “I can see you dancing with Graziano [Di Prima].”

Johannes Radebe was also thrown in by several of her followers.

Angela has teased her followers that she knows who her Strictly partner is (Credit: YouTube)

Could she win Strictly?

Kai won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2022 special with partner Alexandra Mardell. He was tipped to win with presenter AJ Odudu before she withdrew due to injury in 2021.

Heartthrob Gorka has made it to the show’s final a few times but has yet to lift the Glitterball trophy, so could this season be his chance if he partners with Angela?

Her news, as exciting as it was, also prompted several fans to show their annoyance. By revealing that she knew who her partner was it ruined the surprise partnering segment in the show.

One dissatisfied viewer said: “According to the BBC it’s a surprise on the night thanks @angelascanlon, you have exposed another BBC Strictly lie. Keep your Sundays free for the Sunday show.”

Angela will have her work cut out for her this season as she competes against celebrities such as Layton Williams, Amanda Abbington, Eddie Kadi, Zara McDermott and Nigel Harman.

