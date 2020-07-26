Rylan Clark-Neal pays tribute as Big Brother's Bit on the Side 'regular' dies aged 47

Rylan Clark-Neal admitted he was "gutted" to hear of one of the familiar faces on Big Brother's Bit on the Side had died.

On Twitter, the presenter and Celebrity Gogglebox favourite, 31, shared the sad news that a regular audience member on the programme had passed away, aged just 47.

Rylan paid tribute to Big Brother's Bit on the Side regular Karen Cummings (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Rylan say about his Big Brother's Bit on the Side pal?

He shared a picture of a funeral program for Karen Cummings, who Rylan said was often on the Big Brother spin-off show.

The star tweeted: "Just been informed of some very sad news. Our #BBBOTS audience regular lovely Karen has sadly passed away.

Just been informed of some very sad news. Our #BBBOTS audience regular lovely Karen has sadly passed away. She was an amazing lady we spent many shows with and I’m gutted to hear this news, sending all my love to Nicola and the family. Rest in Peace beautiful xx pic.twitter.com/rl8W7lEbm6 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 25, 2020

"She was an amazing lady we spent many shows with and I'm gutted to hear this news, sending all my love to Nicola and the family.

"Rest in Peace beautiful xx."

What did Rylan's followers say?

Rylan's followers who remembered Karen also paid tribute. One said: "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Karen was a legend in her own right x RIP beautiful soul x."

Loved when she was in the audience.

Another said: "It's heartbreaking, isn't it? Life is so precious, you just don't know what tomorrow will bring. Thankful to be part of this #BBBOTS family and having the pleasure of calling Karen my friend. This world is a little less special without you in it, Karen."

A third wrote: "That's so sad. RIP Karen! Loved when she was in the audience and you could tell she really enjoyed being there."

Big Brother return

Rylan presented Big Brother's Bit on the Side alongside host Emma Willis, until she stepped away in 2015 to focus on the main programme.

Big Brother fans were pleased earlier this month when Rylan was back on their screens to talk all things Big Brother with Davina McCall, who was the main host before the reality show moved from Channel 4 to Channel 5.

The pair teamed up to present Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, which looked back over some of the most hilarious, explosive and shocking moments in the programme's long and controversial history.

