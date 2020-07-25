The One Show viewers call for more Rylan Clark-Neal as his stint as guest host ends

Viewers praised 'national treasure' Rylan Clark-Neal as his stint as a guest presenter on The One Show came to an end last night.

Friday (July 24) evening's episode of the BBC One programme was Rylan's last for the week alongside regular host Alex Jones.

Rylan has been presenting on The One Show all week (Credit: BBC)

What did The One Show viewers say about Rylan?

Alex has been holding the fort with guest presenters in recent months, since long-time host Matt Baker stepped down earlier this year.

And it appears viewers have loved having Rylan on all this week, as they thought the Celebrity Gogglebox star had great chemistry with his Welsh co-host.

Friday's episode was Rylan's last for now (Credit: BBC)

Reacting to yesterday evening's episode, one viewer said: "#theoneshow @Rylan actually has chemistry with @MissAlexjones. Please make him the replacement. They are great together!"

Rylan is a national treasure now.

Another wrote: "@Rylan loved watching you on @BBCTheOneShow this week hun, and hope you'll be back again soon! #TheOneShow xxx."

A third put: "@Rylan I've absolutely loved watching you all week on #TheOneShow. You've been amazing."

Perfect presenters together

Someone else said: "I think it's fair to say @Rylan is a national treasure now, don't you? I love him. #theoneshow."

"@Rylan been amazing this week," said a fifth. "Absolutely brightens my day. @Rylan and @MissAlexjones are perfect presenters together, hopefully @Rylan will come back xx."

"Please tell Rylan he's been amazing this week!" another said. "Hope he'll be back presenting again soon."

The BBC is yet to confirm who will replace Matt Baker as the show's new permanent host.

Earlier this year, viewers called for Welsh presenter Gethin Jones to be Matt's replacement.

And this month, the 42 year old teased that he could be joining the show full time. He told OK! magazine: "I think it's all up in the air at the moment because of the pandemic. I don't know what the plan is, but I've really enjoyed it."

