Rylan Clark’s mum reveals she was ‘crying all day with him’ and ‘forcing him to eat’ after his marriage split

Rylan Clark’s mum Linda said she ‘cried all day’ with him and ‘forced him to eat’ when his marriage broke down.

The pair, who appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together, share a close bond.

So when 33-year-old Rylan’s relationship ended, mum Linda was on hand to help him through it.

Rylan said that Linda, 69, was his “entire support” over the last 12 months, adding that he wouldn’t have been able to get through it without her.

Linda told OK!: “It was really hard last year. He’s got this beautiful home, but he was here with me.

“He couldn’t sleep so I said, ‘Get in my bed with me’. I didn’t know what he was thinking of doing.”

In June 2021, Rylan and now ex-husband Dan Neal announced they would be ending their marriage. They had been engaged since 2014 and got married in 2015.

Linda added: “He’d lost so much weight, he was just staring all the time. I was crying all day with him, and I was forcing him to eat.”

At 6ft 4lbs, his weight plummeted to 9st.

Rylan Clark opens up about health

Speaking to the Observer in January, Rylan said things got so bad for him at one point that he was hopsitalised.

He said: “I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… [bleeped] up, for want of a better word.

“I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”

When asked if he meant to hospital, he replied: “Yes. For safety reasons. It’s really strange talking about this, because I’ve not even spoken about it to my friends. I just never thought I could get that ill.”

He added that if it wasn’t for his support network – including his mum and friends – he has “no idea” if he’d still be here.

TV and radio personality Rylan attributes his survival to health and fitness, which became a major focus for him after the split. His plan is to build up his weight, and he says his sessions with trainer Scott are like “therapy”.

