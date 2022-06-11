The Queen smiles in her Jubilee sketch, while Celebrity Gogglebox Rylan looks at his mum Linda
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers in fits of laughter over Rylan Clark’s mum and her Jubilee gaffe

By Robert Leigh

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were left in stitches last night thanks to the banter between Rylan Clark and his mum Linda.

The returning couch potato critics immediately won over fans again, having had to miss out on filming in previous series. This was reportedly due to Linda’s struggles with Crohn’s disease.

But viewers were more than delighted to have the son and mother pairing back on the Friday night Channel 4 series.

Indeed, dozens suggested Rylan and Linda should be given their own show together.

And it was one hilarious scene in particular that aired yesterday (Friday June 10) evening that had fans in raptures.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan holds a bottle and his mum Linda sits next to him
Celebrity Gogglebox fans could not get enough of Rylan and his mum Linda (Credit: Channel4.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox: Rylan and mum Linda on Paddington Bear

One of the episode’s earlier set ups showed several famous faces thrill to the Platinum Jubilee skit featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear.

And the reason fans were so amused by Rylan and Linda’s back and forth over it is because Linda appeared to be not entirely sure what she was watching.

“Do you reckon he’s there?” she asked, baffling her son.

“He’s not there, is he?” Linda continued, apparently enquiring whether Paddington was actually in Buckingham Palace.

The Queen watches on as Paddington Bear slurps tea
The Queen ‘watches on’ as Paddington Bear slurps tea (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube)

‘Paddington is not a real bear’

As the pair seemed to become a little tetchier with one another, Linda established what she definitely knew about what they were watching.

“That is the real Queen,” she asserted.

“Yes, but Paddington is not a real bear,” Rylan insisted.

I’ve had this chat with you before.

However, it rapidly became clear that while Linda didn’t think Paddington was real, she did think a puppet was in the room with the Queen.

She went on to ponder whether the monarch could “see” Paddington as the character communicated with her.

But Rylan eventually walked away from his mum in exasperation as she seemed to flounder over the notion of CGI animation.

He replied: “No mum, because it’s not there. I’ve had this chat with you before.”

Paddington Bear raises his hat during the Platinum Jubilee sketch
Of course Paddington Bear is real, Rylan (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube)

Viewers watching at home took to social media to express how funny they found the segment between Rylan and Linda.

“Ohhh your mum and the Paddington sketch, killed me,” one fan tweeted at Rylan, including three laughing emojis in their post.

Someone else tweeted: “So love watching you two, I always end up crying with lols!!!”

And a third person added: “This made me cry with laughter!”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 next Friday, June 17, at 9pm.

